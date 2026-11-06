Chris Lynn Served Cocaine Ban During T20 Blast Title Run

Chris Lynn admitted to cocaine use after Northamptonshire won the T20 Blast. He served a one-month ban from July 31 to August 30. Details of his suspension and treatment are now public.

Australian cricketer Chris Lynn has publicly confirmed that he served a one-month suspension for testing positive for cocaine. The ban occurred during a pivotal period in his career, specifically overlapping with Northamptonshire Saints' successful campaign in the T20 Blast. The suspension ran from July 31 to August 30, a timeframe that included the team's participation in the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the ultimate final match.

Northamptonshire T20 Blast Victory Timeline

Lynn played a significant role in Northamptonshire Saints winning the T20 Blast trophy for the third time in their history. He provided a urine sample on July 18 during Finals Day at Edgbaston, the decisive day of the tournament. His on-field contributions were instrumental in the team's success, as he scored 39 runs in the semi-final and added four runs in the final match. Despite the positive test emerging months later, his performance on the pitch helped secure the championship title for the county side.

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Positive Test and Laboratory Findings

The public revelation of the ban centers on a drug test taken after the semi-final victory. Analysis of the urine sample at a World Anti-Doping Agency-accredited laboratory in France detected benzoylecgonine, which is a metabolite of cocaine. Northamptonshire Saints and the England Cricket Regulator accepted evidence that Lynn admitted to using the substance over several hours following his side's quarter-final victory in July. The admission specified that the usage occurred on July 15 and into the early hours of July 16, which was several days prior to the Finals Day test.

Suspension Reduction and Treatment Program

England's Cricket Regulator initially proposed a three-month suspension based on the anti-doping breach. However, Lynn successfully petitioned for a reduction in the penalty. The regulator accepted his participation in a substance-abuse treatment program as a mitigating factor. Consequently, the suspension was reduced to a single month. Lynn responded formally on August 20, admitting the cocaine use and supplying detailed evidence regarding the timing of the incident to support his case for leniency.

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Regulator Acceptance of Out-of-Competition Use

A key factor in the final penalty decision was the regulator's acceptance that the cocaine use took place out of competition. The England Cricket Regulator determined that the substance use was unrelated to sporting performance. This distinction was central to the reduced penalty imposed. The regulator initially pursued two charges under the England and Wales Cricket Board's anti-doping rules. One charge was subsequently dropped because the concentration detected in Lynn's sample fell below the minimum threshold required for that specific charge. The remaining breach carried the proposed suspension, which was then shortened.

Professional Future and BBL Speculation

Lynn has not played professional cricket since his brief stint in Sri Lanka for the Galle Gallants in the Lanka Premier League. He was ruled out with a leg injury on July 29, shortly before his provisional suspension was imposed. Following the completion of his ban on August 30, formal notice of the charges was issued on September 23. His playing future is now under scrutiny as reports link him with a move to the Melbourne Renegades for the upcoming Big Bash League season. The signing has not been officially announced, but Lynn remains one of Australia's most recognizable T20 power hitters despite his last international appearance in 2018.