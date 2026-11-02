Chris McDonald Defends Employers as Working People Amid Treasury Row

Science Minister Chris McDonald clarifies that employers are working people, responding to Treasury Minister Emma Reynolds' comments that sparked backlash from business leaders.

Science Minister Chris McDonald has firmly insisted that employers are indeed working people, entering a public dispute with a colleague after comments made by Treasury Minister Emma Reynolds drew significant criticism. The controversy began following questions regarding the Labour government's economic policies and arose in the wake of the recent Budget announcements that have already sparked debate across the political and business landscapes. Mr McDonald sought to clarify the position of the government, emphasizing the hard work and financial risks undertaken by those who run businesses.

Clarifying Misrepresented Comments on Employers

Speaking to LBC, Mr McDonald addressed the backlash against Ms Reynolds, who had suggested earlier in the week that employers should not be categorized as working people. He stated that he believes his colleague's remarks were taken out of context or misrepresented. The Science Minister highlighted that many listeners, particularly those running small businesses or who are self-employed, would likely relate to the struggles of running a business and managing finances.

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He shared personal insights from his own experience, noting that he ran his own business for a long time. He described situations where, at the end of the month, while everyone else received their salary, he did not. In fact, there were times when he had to withdraw money from his own bank account to ensure that his employees were paid on time. This personal anecdote was used to illustrate the reality of business ownership and the dedication required.

Mr McDonald argued that it is important to give the benefit of the doubt to his colleague. He suggested that Ms Reynolds might have been referring to the structural differences between corporate entities and individual workers. Specifically, he noted the distinction between increasing Value Added Tax on a corporate entity and individuals paying National Insurance off their Pay As You Earn income. This distinction, he implied, was likely what was meant rather than a dismissal of small business owners.

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Backlash from Business Leaders and Shadow Ministers

The initial comments from Ms Reynolds had sparked immediate anger from opposition figures and business advocates. Shadow Business Minister Bradley Thomas was among those to respond strongly, describing the remarks as patronizing and out of touch. He pointed out the thousands of small businesses that employ people, citing examples such as electricians who hire apprentices. He argued that the government's stance appeared to deny the reality of how small enterprises operate.

Mr Thomas criticized the government for what he described as a politics of envy and vindictiveness. He emphasized that the list of small business owners who are also workers is endless. His criticism highlighted a growing tension between the government's economic messaging and the perceptions of the business community. The row has underscored the delicate balance the Labour government must maintain while implementing its economic agenda.

Context of Budget and Economic Policies

This dispute emerged just days after Chancellor John Healey presented his first Budget, which introduced several controversial measures. Among these was an extra 2p income tax on landlords and savers, set to take effect from April 2027. Ms Reynolds had defended these tax rises as targeted and fair, noting that the revenue helps fund the government's £100 energy handout for millions of households. She aimed to show that the policies were designed to support working families rather than penalize them.

When challenged on her role, effectively acting as Deputy Chancellor, Mr McDonald deflected by focusing on the interpretation of her words. He maintained that the government's policies are aimed at fairness and support for the majority of citizens. The incident has drawn attention to the internal dynamics of the cabinet and the importance of clear communication in economic policy.

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Implications for Labour's Economic Messaging

The clash between the two ministers highlights the challenges Labour faces in reshaping the economic narrative. With the government accused by some of breaking manifesto pledges regarding the equalization of the minimum wage, the tone of its messaging is under close scrutiny. The government must ensure that its policies are perceived as supportive of all workers, including those who own and operate businesses.

Ms Reynolds later attempted to clarify her position, reiterating that there is a difference between employers and employees in a legal and tax sense. However, the damage to public perception had already been done for some. The incident serves as a reminder that words matter in politics, especially when discussing the livelihoods of hardworking people. The government is now tasked with repairing any trust lost with the business community.

As the political debate continues, the focus remains on how these policies will impact ordinary citizens and businesses alike. The government's ability to communicate its vision clearly will be crucial in maintaining support. The row between Mr McDonald and Ms Reynolds is a microcosm of the broader challenges facing the Labour government in its early months in office. It remains to be seen how this incident will influence future policy announcements and public opinion.