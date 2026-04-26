Chris McMillan’s New Hair Care Line Brings Salon-Worthy Styles Home

Legendary hairstylist Chris McMillan, known for creating iconic looks like Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel cut, has launched his own hair care line at Sephora. His expert tips and professional-grade products make achieving salon-quality hair at home easier than ever.

For those who don't have a personal hairstylist on speed dial, achieving salon-quality hair often involves a mix of tools and products. However, few have had the privilege of working with Chris McMillan, the legendary Beverly Hills-based stylist known for creating some of pop culture’s most iconic hairstyles.

His new eponymous hair care line, now available at Sephora, offers everything needed to refresh your locks with a professional touch. Among his most famous creations are Jennifer Aniston’s legendary Rachel cut from Friends and Leslie Bibb’s sharp blunt bob in The White Lotus, as well as Kim Kardashian’s glamorous wedding look. McMillan’s passion for his craft is evident, making his decision to launch his own hair care line a natural progression.

We recently spoke with him about his approach to hair, including his go-to quick fix for perfect hair every time. When asked about The Rachel, one of the most requested haircuts in history, McMillan revealed that he wasn’t consciously aiming for fame. The process behind such iconic cuts, he explained, is about addressing the client’s needs in the moment. It’s all about solution-oriented styling.

McMillan also shared practical advice for bridging the gap between salon results and at-home styling. He emphasized the importance of slowing down and taking time with your hair routine. Start with a proper shampoo, section your hair carefully, and use the right products. He suggested treating your hair with the same care as your nails and skin, recommending regular trims every four to eight weeks.

Heat protection is non-negotiable, and his Glassy Smooth Blow Dry Spray and Glassy Smooth Hair Oil are key to achieving smooth, glossy hair. Even on rushed mornings, McMillan has a foolproof solution: a sleek slick-back style, which can be polished with a wand to tame flyaways. With his new line, McMillan makes it easier than ever to achieve a luxe look at home, turning ordinary hair days into extraordinary ones





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