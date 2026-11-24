Pub manager Chris Moore has been locked inside The Horseshoe in Sywell, Northamptonshire, for a week following a violent dispute with landlords Eve Jackson and Paul Maher.

Chris Moore, the bar manager of The Horseshoe pub in Sywell, Northamptonshire, has been barricaded inside the premises for nearly a week. The conflict erupted after landlords Eve Jackson and Paul Maher abruptly closed the business and shut off the electricity supply. This explosive row between former friends has left Moore and his partner trapped in the four-bedroom flat above the pub since last Wednesday.

Details Of The Physical Confrontation

Shocking footage obtained by the Daily Mail shows Paul Maher furiously kicking down a makeshift blockade and violently banging against the windows of the establishment. Maher shouted aggressive demands to enter his own premises while being dragged away by his brother during the incident. Moore described the experience as terrifying, noting that they do not know when their former friends will arrive with their next battle plan. Police were called to the pub over the weekend regarding allegations of threats and trespassing.

Also read The Falconers Rest: Leeds pub seeks 1.30am closing time and outdoor entertainment

Background Of The Business Deal Gone Wrong

The dispute originated from a business deal between the two couples, who were previously neighbors and good friends. Maher and Jackson attended Moore's wedding last October, where the plan for Moore to take over the lease of the struggling pub was formed. Moore, who had started as a staff member in February, offered £100,000 to save the pub, which had suffered from terrible reviews and high staff turnover. He and his partner moved into the flat above the pub in June as part of the agreement to stabilize the business.

Financial Disputes And Unpaid Utility Bills

Before Moore officially took over the lease, it became clear that Jackson's companies had racked up serious debt. Blackthorne Utilities stated that there was more than £30,000 worth of unpaid bills at the property, acting on behalf of energy supplier Maxen Power. Jackson had put her company, Kelf & Co, into liquidation in April with £133,204 owed, including £98,711 to HMRC. Another company, Freddy PJ Pub Ltd, then took over the pub, removing Jackson as director and appointing Maher in her place.

Advertisement

Critical Health Concerns And Evolving Tactics

The situation escalated when Jackson refused to hand over the keys to the pub kitchen, where Moore stores crucial medicines. His partner has battled sepsis four times since a horse riding accident in 2023, and the medicines in the freezer are vital for preventing future episodes. Jackson was seen taunting Moore in a video about his inability to access these life-saving supplies without a key. Moore claimed that Jackson had submitted forms with his partner's bank details and company information without their consent, leading to unauthorized payments of nearly £1,000 leaving his account.

Current Status And Immediate Impact

Moore and his partner have now been left without pay before Christmas due to the closure of the business. Staff have rallied around Moore, supporting him during this difficult period in the small village of Sywell, which has fewer than 800 residents. The dispute highlights the complex legal and financial entanglements that arose from the attempted handover of the pub. Moore continues to negotiate for the return of the keys and the resolution of the debt issues that prompted the initial closure.