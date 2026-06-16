Chris Moyles' former colleagues speak out against his 'laddish' and 'nasty' behaviour

Former colleagues of Chris Moyles are speaking out against his behaviour during his time at the BBC, describing him as 'difficult' and 'mean-spirited'. Moyles' behaviour affected the confidence of Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts and created a toxic atmosphere at the station. He was sacked from the Radio 1 Breakfast show in 2012 and replaced by Nick Grimshaw.

Chris Moyles ' former colleagues are speaking out against his 'laddish' and 'nasty' behaviour during his time at the BBC . Despite his public persona as the 'Saviour of Radio 1 ', those who worked underneath him describe him as difficult and mean-spirited.

Moyles repeatedly bullied Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts on air, calling her vile names and affecting her confidence. Behind the scenes, he was despised by many of his colleagues, who felt belittled and embarrassed by his behaviour. Moyles' former colleagues, including Radio 1 star Greg James, are starting to speak out against his behaviour, revealing the toxic atmosphere he created at the station.

Moyles was sacked from the Radio 1 Breakfast show in 2012 and replaced by Nick Grimshaw, 11 years his junior. The BBC has faced questions over why they allowed Moyles to continue his behaviour for so long





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