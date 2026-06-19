Chris Moyles Launches Goop-Inspired Candle Amid Controversy Over Past Behavior

Radio X DJ Chris Moyles has launched a new candle line reminiscent of Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop brand, but the release is overshadowed by disturbing allegations about his treatment of junior colleagues and past controversial incidents involving underage remarks and bullying.

Radio X DJ Chris Moyles has launched a new candle scented with saffron, jasmine, and cedarwood, priced at £29.95. The candle is part of his growing merchandise line, which includes hoodies, T-shirts, mugs, and tote bags, all branded with his logo.

This move mirrors Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop brand, which famously released a candle with a scent resembling her vagina. Moyles took to Instagram to promote the candle, calling it 'gorgeous' and noting that he wanted a unisex scent different from his first candle. The candle is also available as a diffuser or a gift set for £55.

However, the launch comes amid renewed scrutiny of Moyles' past behavior. A recent Daily Mail report detailed allegations that junior colleagues at the BBC despised him, claiming he seemed to get a kick out of making people uncomfortable. These allegations add to a long history of controversial incidents involving the DJ. In 2002, a 27-year-old Moyles offered to take the virginity of then-underage Charlotte Church when she turned 16.

The offer was later publicly discussed on her show, where Moyles defended it as a sweet proposal. He also subjected Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts to years of on-air bullying, calling her names such as horsey chops and a sour-faced cow. Roberts later said the bullying significantly affected her confidence.

Moyles' 2006 memoir, The Gospel According to Chris Moyles, contains evidence of his difficult personality, with him admitting to being a bastard to deal with and urging colleagues to be able to handle him and not be intimidated. He also made vulgar references to women, including his own agent. In 2012, Moyles was sacked from the Radio 1 Breakfast Show and replaced by Nick Grimshaw.

He later expressed frustration at how his departure was handled and took a three-year break from radio before joining Radio X in 2015. Despite the controversies, Moyles continues to expand his brand, with his new candle generating attention both for its scent and its timing amid the ongoing allegations





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