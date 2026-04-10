Chris Moyles' Remarks on Charlotte Church's Virginity Resurface, Prompting Calls for BBC Investigation

A 2002 clip of Chris Moyles offering to take 15-year-old Charlotte Church's virginity has gone viral, sparking renewed scrutiny and calls for the BBC to investigate the incident, especially in light of recent events involving other BBC personalities.

A resurfaced clip from 2002 featuring radio presenter Chris Moyles has sparked controversy and calls for investigation after he offered to take the virginity of then 15-year-old Charlotte Church . The incident, which occurred during Moyles' afternoon show on Radio One, saw the then-27-year-old DJ make the proposition as Church was nearing her 16th birthday.

The clip has gained renewed attention in the wake of recent developments concerning another BBC personality, leading to public outcry and scrutiny of the broadcaster's handling of such matters. The clip resurfaced after Scott Mills was sacked by the BBC after it emerged he had been investigated by the Met for allegations of a sexual nature with a teenage boy.\The incident was initially brought up years later on Church's own Channel 4 program, The Charlotte Church Show, where she confronted Moyles about his earlier statement. During the show, he attempted to explain his behavior, reiterating his offer in a way that further exposed the inappropriateness of the situation. Church's reaction and the audience's mixed response highlighted the problematic nature of Moyles' words. In a 2007 interview, Moyles said: ‘Well, you were under 16, yeah 15. But you were gonna be 16 and I offered to take your virginity.’ The crowd began to laugh and Charlotte probed: ‘What exactly did you say?’ Moyles had said he wanted to ‘lead her through the forest of sexuality now that she had reached 16,’ which he then defended as a ‘sweet’ proposal. The broadcasting standards commission condemned Moyles for the comment at the time. The context of the original broadcast, which occurred within a prevailing “lads, lads, lads culture,” is now being reevaluated in light of contemporary standards and awareness of power dynamics. The resurfacing of this clip and the subsequent outrage underline the evolving societal views on such behavior.\The public's reaction to the resurfaced clip reflects a broader concern over how the BBC has handled past instances of potentially inappropriate conduct by its on-air talent. Numerous viewers have expressed their disapproval, with many urging the BBC to launch an investigation into Moyles' actions. Comments on social media range from expressions of discomfort and disbelief to demands for accountability. The current situation involving Scott Mills has also contributed to the renewed scrutiny of the BBC's approach to safeguarding its audience and employees. The BBC, through a spokesperson, has stated that similar language or behavior would not be tolerated today and that Moyles hasn't worked at the BBC for over 14 years. The broadcaster maintains that it adheres to its Editorial Guidelines and takes its duty of care very seriously. However, the outcry suggests that the public expects a more proactive and transparent response to past incidents, especially in light of the changing social climate and the sensitivity around the age of consent and sexual behavior





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