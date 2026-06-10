Chris Richards: Ready to Play on Friday

The defender's status has been touch-and-go, but after training in full this week, Richards is eager to play on Friday. The U.S. men's national team's World Cup dreams, at least partly, depend on that ankle, which is why it has been the story of the summer leading up to the tournament.

The defender's status has been touch-and-go, but after training in full this week, Richards is eager to play on Friday. For the last 27 days, the eyes of American soccer have been fixed on Chris Richards .

More specifically, they’ve been locked on his ankle. The U.S. men’s national team’s World Cup dreams, at least partly, depend on that ankle, which is why it has been the story of the summer leading up to the tournament. On Wednesday, just two days before the USMNT’s opener against Paraguay, Richards spoke to the media for the first time this summer. During that conversation, he said the two words everyone has been so desperate to hear: 'I'm ready.

' According to Richards, he has been ready all along. His ankle, though, has told a slightly different story





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Chris Richards U.S. Men's National Team World Cup Ankle Rehab Mauricio Pochettino Oliver Glasner

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