Chris Rock Reunited with Ex-Wife for Daughter's College Graduation

Chris Rock had a rare reunion with his ex-wife, Malaak Compton-Rock, over the weekend to celebrate their daughter's college graduation. The couple, who had a contentious divorce in 2016, were on the campus of the University of Southern California (USC) as their daughter, 21-year-old Zahra, graduated with high academic distinction and received her bachelor's degree in English.

Chris Rock had a rare reunion with his ex-wife, Malaak Compton-Rock , over the weekend to celebrate their daughter's college graduation . The couple, who had a contentious divorce in 2016, were on the campus of the University of Southern California (USC) as their daughter, 21-year-old Zahra , graduated with high academic distinction and received her bachelor's degree in English.

Compton-Rock shared photos of the new graduate beaming with both of her parents in an Instagram post shared on Monday.

'Congratulations, Zahra! Your mom and dad, and your entire family, are so proud of your extraordinary academic achievements,' she began her caption. Compton-Rock said it was her daughter's 'lifelong love of literature' that inspired her to pursue a bachelor's degree in English with a concentration in narrative studies.

'Celebrating your accomplishments over these last few days is a memory I will cherish forever,' Compton-Rock continued, before thanking her extended family members for supporting and encouraging Zahra over the years. Chris Rock made a rare reunion with his ex-wife, Malaak Compton-Rock, over the weekend to celebrate their daughter Zahra as she graduated from college.

The comedian favored a low-key workwear look, possibly to fly under the radar on campus, while his ex-wife wore a light-brown dress with a cream-colored jacket decorated with rows of thick buttons. Zahra posed for several photos with family on campus, including a shot with just her parents





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Chris Rock Malaak Compton-Rock Divorce College Graduation University Of Southern California Zahra English Degree Magna Cum Laude Workwear Look Pinstripe Suit Golden Ruched Dress

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