Chris Tucker Reveals Three-Year Celibacy Stint in Stand-Up Show, Citing Marriage Aspirations

During a Las Vegas stand-up performance, Chris Tucker disclosed that he has remained celibate for three years while seeking to remarry. The actor, raised in a devout Christian household, also shared humorous anecdotes about public reactions and family skepticism, including an interaction where a woman questioned if he was selling his celibacy. Tucker's revelation touches on his personal values, career choices rooted in faith, and the ongoing public interest in his life, from his 'Rush Hour' franchise potential to his past links with Jeffrey Epstein.

At a recent stand-up performance in Las Vegas , comedian and actor Chris Tucker surprised attendees by disclosing that he has been celibate for the past three years.

According to a source who spoke with TMZ, the 54-year-old star explained that his prolonged abstinence is intentional and tied to his desire to remarry. Tucker, who stepped away from the Hollywood spotlight during the peak of his career, reportedly told the audience, 'Well, I'm celibate. I've been celibate for three years, but I'm really trying to get married. I give it to the love this time.

' He added emphatically, 'I'm serious. No one believes me,' highlighting that even his own family, including his niece, doubts his claim. The comedian humorously contrasted his niece's belief in aliens with her skepticism about his celibacy, quipping, 'She believes in aliens, but she don't believe I did that.

' Tucker further detailed some of the reactions he encounters from women after sharing his celibacy status. He recounted an interaction where a woman asked, 'How much? How much... how much is it?

' to which he replied, 'I'm not selling it. I'm celibate! What is wrong with you people?

' This exchange underscores the public's surprise and perhaps misunderstanding of his personal choice. Tucker shares a son, Destin, 27, with his ex-wife Azja Pryor, from whom he was divorced in 2003. It remains unspecified whether his decision is influenced by his religious background; Tucker was raised in an evangelical Pentecostal Christian household. His faith has previously guided his career choices, such as declining roles in the 'Friday' sequels because the character's profanity and marijuana use conflicted with his values.

Beyond this personal revelation, Tucker's career continues to evolve. He is best known for the 'Rush Hour' franchise alongside Jackie Chan and his breakout role in 'Friday.

' Although he largely stepped back from acting in recent years, reports emerged in November that a fourth 'Rush Hour' film is in development, allegedly after former President Donald Trump urged Paramount Pictures owner Larry Ellison to revive the series. Tucker has consistently emphasized his passion for stand-up comedy, stating, 'My movie career happened really fast, so that took up a lot of my time.

But in my heart of hearts, I always was a stand-up comic, and I never want to ever give it up because that's what got me to the movies.

' Additionally, his connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein resurfaced following the release of Epstein's contact book, which listed Tucker, and reports of a flight to Africa with Epstein, Bill Clinton, and Kevin Spacey. Tucker has maintained a low profile regarding these associations while continuing to navigate his career and personal life under public scrutiny





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Chris Tucker Celibacy Marriage Stand-Up Comedy Rush Hour Friday Jeffrey Epstein Religion Hollywood Las Vegas

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