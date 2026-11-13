Chris Van Hollen Confirms Challenge to Chuck Schumer for Senate Majority Leader

Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen says he will challenge Chuck Schumer for Senate Majority Leader, arguing Democrats need new leadership to reject business as usual.

Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen has confirmed that he will challenge longtime Democratic leader Chuck Schumer for the position of Senate Majority Leader. Van Hollen made the confirmation in an interview with Jen Psaki on MS Now on Thursday night. He said the move is aimed at rejecting the status quo and business as usual in Washington.

The challenge comes even though Schumer orchestrated the Democrats' 'blue tsunami' in the midterm elections, according to the report. Schumer nonetheless remains unpopular with the party's left-wing base. The leadership contest would be decided by a simple majority in a behind closed doors vote.

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Van Hollen Explains Why He Is Challenging Schumer for Leadership

Van Hollen told Psaki that the call from voters was to reject the status quo and business as usual. He said that to do that, the Democratic Party needs new leadership. He also said he did not like how Schumer had put his thumb on the scale during competitive primaries.

'We shouldn't have a leader who is getting involved in picking sides in open Democratic primaries, and we should be focused on defeating Republicans,' Van Hollen said.

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The report points to several primary races as examples. Schumer backed Haley Stevens over Abdul El-Sayed, and he originally backed Janet Mills over Graham Platner in Maine. Platner dropped out over sexual misconduct allegations and was replaced by Troy Jackson, who went on to win the race.

Schumer was also rumored to have privately endorsed Angie Craig over Minnesota winner Peggy Flanagan. Van Hollen argued that two senators currently serving would not be in the Senate if the current majority leader had his way. He said Schumer supported establishment candidates in the primaries.

Vote Count Claims and Policy Differences With Schumer

Psaki challenged Van Hollen on how many Democrats would support his run. Van Hollen replied, 'We have a lot of people.' When asked whether that meant more than ten, he confirmed that it did.

Asked what would set him apart from Schumer, Van Hollen said the Democratic Party should be acting much more urgently. He said the party should use its full power in the Senate to respond to the calls of the American people. He cited the war in Iran, which he described as an illegal and senseless war.

Van Hollen said the war should end immediately. He argued that not one more penny should be spent on it so that prices can come down right away. He added that this is the position he would use his leadership to pursue.

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Despite being known as the more progressive candidate, Van Hollen said the change was not necessarily about moving the party leftward. He described it as a generational opportunity for the Senate to respond to the call of the American people for change.

Senate Democrats Face Pressure to Earn Voter Trust

Van Hollen said voters have rejected Trump policies but have not yet hired Democrats. He said they have given the party a chance, and that the party must earn their trust. In his view, that trust cannot be earned with old leadership.

Bernie Sanders, the independent senator who caucuses with Democrats, has publicly backed Van Hollen's bid. Van Hollen rose to prominence after he met with alleged gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador during a wave of anti-ICE protests from liberals.

The report does not give a specific date for the leadership vote. It states only that the contest would require a simple majority in a closed door vote. This is a developing story.