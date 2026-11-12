Chris Watts Involvement in Same-Sex Prison Relationships Investigated

New allegations suggest Chris Watts engaged in same-sex relationships at Dodge Correctional Institution. Details on the disciplinary actions and guard suspicions regarding his behavior are revealed.

Fresh allegations surrounding Chris Watts have emerged regarding his behavior behind bars at the Dodge Correctional Institution in Wisconsin. New reports indicate that the convicted murderer, who was sentenced to five consecutive life terms in November 2018 for strangling his pregnant wife Shanann and smothering their daughters Bella and Celeste, has been involved in same-sex romantic relationships with fellow inmates.

Prison Source Reveals Intimate Relationships

A source employed at the maximum-security facility confirmed to the Daily Mail that Watts was recently separated from another male prisoner due to suspicions of an inappropriate relationship. Guards reported that younger inmates have flocked to Watts, forming intense attachments and competing for his attention while he showers them with commissary items and gifts. The source stated that Watts uses his resources to maintain influence and ensure these younger men seek his approval, creating a dynamic where they follow him constantly.

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Patterns of Attention and Commendation

Reports suggest that Watts engages in lengthy correspondence with these younger inmates, often writing detailed letters after spending entire days with them. This behavior is described as a method to make the other men feel special, reinforcing their bond. The source noted that several of these inmates have developed crushes on Watts, who appears to reciprocate these feelings through flirting and physical proximity. Incidents have been observed where the relationships became physical, leading to discussions among guards about the appropriateness of these interactions.

Disciplinary History and Surveillance Evasion

Watts has a documented history of disciplinary issues related to inappropriate conduct with other prisoners. In 2020, he was disciplined after guards discovered items including underwear, petroleum jelly, and baby oil in the cell of fellow inmate Dylan Tallman. To avoid detection, inmates seeking homosexual liaisons often utilize surveillance blind spots in communal areas, performing acts quickly while maintaining vigilance against staff. The source emphasized that Watts exploits these vulnerabilities to satisfy his need for constant affection and attention.

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Historical Context and External Relationships

Speculation about Watts' sexuality and relationships predates his imprisonment. Trent Bolte claimed in 2018 to have had a secret affair with Watts for ten months prior to the murders. Additionally, Watts maintained relationships with multiple women outside prison, including his coworker Nichol Kessinger, for whom he committed the murders, and hairdresser Amanda McMahon, who met him on Tinder and described their encounters as aggressive. Recently, Watts was engaged to Lizzie Henderson, a 39-year-old woman who adopted his last name, but the relationship was ended by Watts following encouragement from his mother, Cindy.

Ongoing Speculation and Institutional Response

The separation of Watts from another inmate highlights ongoing concerns within the prison system regarding his interactions. Former inmates have noted that Watts cannot tolerate being alone and requires constant validation from available individuals. Despite his crimes, he continues to receive doting letters from women and maintains a presence of power among younger prisoners. The current situation at Dodge Correctional suggests that Watts is adapting his methods of seeking intimacy and control within the confines of his life sentence.