Chris Watts Prison Scandals Same-Sex Relationships Allegations

New allegations reveal Chris Watts engaged in same-sex romantic relationships and manipulated younger inmates at Dodge Correctional Institution, deepening scrutiny of his behavior.

Chris Watts is currently facing intense scrutiny and new allegations regarding his behavior behind bars at the Dodge Correctional Institution in Wisconsin. The 41-year-old family annihilator, who murdered his pregnant wife Shanann Watts and their daughters Bella, aged 4, and Celeste, aged 3, in August 2018, is reportedly involved in inappropriate same-sex romantic relationships with fellow inmates.

Prison Relationships and Manipulation Tactics

According to a prison employee with direct knowledge of events at the maximum-security facility, Watts has been separated from another male prisoner following suspicions among guards of an inappropriate relationship. This source claims that younger male inmates flock to Watts, seeking his approval and attention in a dynamic that the employee describes as predatory. These younger men, many of whom are in their twenties, reportedly view Watts as a father or older brother figure.

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The prison employee detailed a specific pattern of behavior where Watts uses commissary funds to buy gifts and items for these younger inmates. He reportedly showers them with generosity to secure their loyalty and affection. The source stated that these men follow Watts around the facility, eager to talk to him and compete for his limited attention. Watts responds to this attention by writing lengthy, personal letters to the men, often composing them after spending an entire day with them.

This emotional bonding process is described as a method Watts uses to make the younger inmates feel special and valued. The source noted that several of these inmates have developed clear crushes on Watts, and it appears he is actively flirting back. The manipulation tactic involves creating a false sense of intimacy and brotherhood that keeps the younger prisoners emotionally dependent on him.

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Physical Allegations and Guard Concerns

Beyond emotional manipulation, the allegations include claims of physical intimacy between Watts and the younger inmates. The prison source confirmed that these relationships have occasionally turned physical, stating that it was obvious to staff that inappropriate acts were occurring. Guards have expressed concerns that these relationships are too intimate, leading to disciplinary actions such as the recent separation of Watts from another inmate.

A former fellow inmate corroborated the difficulty of engaging in homosexual liaisons within the prison system. The ex-inmate explained that sex in cells or beds is too risky due to constant surveillance. Consequently, inmates seeking such encounters must utilize surveillance blind spots, which are described as being only a couple of feet wide and located in communal areas. The former inmate noted that prisoners must act quickly to avoid detection, as they are under constant lookout by staff.

History of Controversial Behavior

These new claims are not isolated incidents, as Watts has a documented history of controversial sexual behavior. Back in 2020, Watts was disciplined by prison authorities after guards discovered a collection of items in the cell of a fellow inmate named Dylan Tallman. The contraband included underwear, petroleum jelly, baby oil, and other personal effects, which fueled suspicions about sexual activities within the facility.

Furthermore, the issue of sexual impropriety extends beyond prison walls. A man named Trent Bolte came forward in 2018 to claim he had a secret, ten-month affair with Watts prior to the murders. This assertion adds a layer of complexity to the understanding of Watts' sexuality and behavior patterns. Watts killed his wife Shanann and their two young daughters in August 2018, subsequently pretending to be a concerned husband to police and local media during the immediate aftermath of the crimes.

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External Connections and Motivations

The allegations inside Dodge Correctional Institution contrast sharply with Watts' public persona as a straight man driven by obsession with sex. By his own admission, Watts motivated the murders to be free to pursue a relationship with his coworker, Nichol Kessinger. However, other women have also alleged prior sexual encounters with him. Amanda McMahon, a hairdresser, claimed in a summer interview with the Daily Mail that she met a married Watts on the dating app Tinder in 2017. She described their sexual encounters as animalistic and aggressive, suggesting a pattern of behavior that predates the crimes.

Despite his five consecutive life sentences and the notoriety of his crimes, Watts continues to attract romantic attention from outside the prison. He received letters from women who write him doting messages, which he spends his days reading. He also had a brief engagement to Lizzie Henderson, a 39-year-old woman who adopted his last name and was seen kissing him during visitation hours. The engagement was broken off by Watts, reportedly after his mother, Cindy, encouraged him to reconsider the romance.

A former fellow inmate described Watts as a man who cannot be alone and needs constant affection. Cheryln Cadle, a true crime author and regular pen pal of Watts, noted that women have always been his weakness. He reportedly seeks attention from whoever is available, a trait that appears to persist in prison. As investigations into his conduct continue, the focus remains on the safety and integrity of the correctional environment for all inmates at Dodge Correctional Institution.