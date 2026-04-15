Chris Wood Accepts Lifelong Knee Management After Injury Layoff

Striker Chris Wood has returned to action for Nottingham Forest after a six-month absence due to knee surgery, acknowledging that he will need to manage the injury throughout his life. Wood, who made his first start since last October in Forest's Europa League quarter-final second leg, spoke candidly about the long-term implications of his injury and his determination to remain fit for club and country.

New Zealand international striker Chris Wood has revealed that he anticipates managing a persistent knee injury for the remainder of his career, and even beyond professional football. The 34-year-old forward has recently made his return to the pitch after a six-month spell on the sidelines, undergoing knee surgery in December.

His reappearance was marked by a starting role in Nottingham Forest's Europa League quarter-final second leg against Porto at the Estadio do Dragao, his first competitive outing since last October. Wood expressed a pragmatic understanding of his physical condition, stating that his knee will never fully recover to its pre-injury state. He elaborated on the ongoing commitment required to maintain his fitness, explaining that the management of this injury will be a constant throughout his playing days and into his post-football life. 'It's a knee injury, it's going to take years of managing throughout my whole career and when I'm playing with kids, playing golf or doing whatever I do after football,' Wood commented. 'It's going be there. I'd say it's always got to be in your back of mind that I have to keep myself in top shape ready to go.' He further highlighted the mental challenges associated with such a significant injury, acknowledging the uncertainty surrounding recovery and future implications. 'A knee injury is always horrible, you never know what could happen in the future or how you are going to come back from it. So mentally, that's one of the tough things to deal with. But I had confidence I was always going to come back. I got very close to returning pre-surgery and it just didn't happen. That's just unfortunate.' Despite the personal battle with his knee, Wood's return is timely as he aims to contribute to Nottingham Forest's push for a place in the last four of the Europa League. He also has his sights set on securing a spot in New Zealand's squad for the upcoming World Cup. The All Whites have been drawn in Group G alongside Iran, Egypt, and Belgium. Wood described the rehabilitation process as complicated, detailing attempts to resolve the issue without surgery before ultimately deciding on the surgical route. 'It wasn't a straightforward injury, we tried a few different avenues to get it right before having to go down the surgery route,' Wood added, noting that he did not feature for former manager Sean Dyche during his tenure. 'It didn't work out the way we wanted to. At least we got it now with a goal to come back to and luckily I have been able to come back with a decent amount of time so hopefully I'll be in the running.' Meanwhile, Forest manager Vitor Pereira commented on player availability, stating, 'Today, he was not able to train. He has personal problems and we have to respect. We will see, we need to wait.





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