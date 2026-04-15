Chrissy Teigen and Daughter Luna Shine at Fashion Awards, John Legend Discusses Children's Creative Pursuits

Chrissy Teigen and Luna attended The Daily Front Row's Fashion Awards. John Legend discusses their children's interest in music and art.

Chrissy Teigen and her daughter Luna enjoyed a delightful family outing, mingling with an array of stars at The Daily Front Row's Fashion Awards held in Beverley Hills on Tuesday. The renowned model, aged 40, graced the event, captivating onlookers with her stunning ensemble. She sported a bronze bralet, which she paired with a crisp white blazer and matching trousers, exuding an air of effortless elegance. Her hair cascaded loosely over her shoulders, complementing her look, which she finished off with a stylish pair of heels. Luna , aged ten, Chrissy's daughter with husband John Legend , looked equally chic in a simple black dress paired with matching shoes. The event also saw the attendance of Brooks Nader, who made a striking impression in a shimmering silver strapless dress and sleek black heels. Chrissy and Luna were also seen posing for a heartwarming photograph alongside Brooks' sisters, Sarah Jane and Mary Holland, further adding to the joyous atmosphere of the evening. The event was a testament to the family's presence in the fashion industry and how they embrace and support each other's interests.

John Legend, Chrissy's husband, previously shared insights into their children's creative pursuits, revealing that they are following in his musical footsteps. Both Luna and Miles are taking piano lessons, with Luna showcasing a particular passion for singing. John recounted how his daughter actively engages in various music-related activities, including a recent performance in her school musical, where she played young Nala in The Lion King. Her love for singing and her ability to express herself musically are evident. Beyond music, Luna also demonstrates her creative talent through visual arts and design. John highlighted her ability to draw, create structures, and even build things, like a dollhouse for her younger sister using cardboard boxes, showcasing her multifaceted creative capabilities. The couple shares a supportive parenting approach, actively encouraging their children to explore various creative avenues. John expressed how he and Chrissy inspire their children to experiment with different activities and foster their creativity to its full potential. They aim to provide an environment where their children can freely express themselves and develop their creative talents.

During a prior appearance on This Morning, John shared intimate details about his personal life. He spoke about how Chrissy reacted when she first heard his hit song, All Of Me. He revealed that he sang it to her privately, telling her he had written it especially for her. Upon hearing it, she was overcome with emotion and cried. He expressed that he was very happy about her reaction at the time. He also mentioned that though the impact of the song is not always as intense now, the song remains a special part of their journey together. The family's involvement in the fashion event highlights the interconnectedness of their personal and professional lives. The shared moments and the support that they show for each other are indicative of their strong bonds. It illustrates the way in which the family supports each other, as well as the significance of their careers and personal interests in their daily lives.





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