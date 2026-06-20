Chrissy Teigen Faces Backlash for Sharing Casket Photo with Family

Chrissy Teigen's Instagram post of her family beside her father's casket ignites debate on social media about oversharing grief. While some criticize her for seeking attention, others defend her right to honor her father publicly.

Chrissy Teigen, the model and cookbook author, ignited a firestorm of debate on social media after sharing an intimate photograph of her family gathered in front of her late father's casket.

The image, posted to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, showed Teigen seated on the floor with her husband John Legend and their daughter Luna, all positioned before a wooden casket adorned with flowers. A portrait of her father, Ronald Leroy Teigen, stood on an easel nearby. The post came just a week after Teigen announced her father's death at age 73. While many fans offered condolences, others questioned the appropriateness of sharing such a private moment.

The controversy highlights the ongoing tension between public figures' desire to document their lives and the public's perception of oversharing in times of grief. The reaction on social media was sharply divided. Critics accused Teigen of using her father's death as a photo opportunity to remain relevant. One Facebook user commented, 'This is a private moment.

Why did she post this?

' Another wrote, 'She has to make every tragic event in her life a photo op... it's the only way to keep herself relevant. ' Some questioned why the photograph was taken at all, suggesting that grief should remain behind closed doors.

In contrast, many rushed to Teigen's defense, arguing that sharing such moments can be a healthy part of the grieving process and a way to honor a loved one. One supporter stated, 'If I could have taken a photo next to my dad's casket and had a way for the whole world to know his name and how much he mattered, I definitely would have done it.

' Another user added that losing a parent is hard enough and that no one should judge how a person chooses to mourn. The debate underscores the complex relationship between celebrity culture and personal boundaries. Teigen's father, who went by Ron, died just days before his 74th birthday. In her initial announcement on June 10, Teigen shared a humorous video of her father along with a heartfelt caption.

She wrote, 'Yesterday I woke up with a daddy and went to bed without one. All the same things happened. Hurried shower. Picked up stuffing from the dog toys.

Answered some emails. Avoided some. Laughed with my friends and put on a pretty dress for a friend's birthday. Took a video.

How cute is this dress! And then my dad just like... fucking died.

' She expressed gratitude for having written him a letter weeks earlier, telling him how much he meant to her. Teigen's candid approach to grief, including the casket photo, reflects her longstanding openness about personal struggles, from postpartum depression to online harassment. While some see this as a refreshing authenticity, others view it as a breach of decorum.

The incident serves as a reminder that in the age of social media, even the most intimate moments can become public fodder for debate





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