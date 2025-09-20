Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Ozempic Use and Her Complex Relationship with Food

Chrissy Teigen shares her personal experience with Ozempic and her complicated relationship with food, discussing the emotional and psychological impacts of weight-loss drugs.

Chrissy Teigen openly discusses her complex relationship with food and her experience with weight-loss drugs , particularly Ozempic , on her Self-Conscious podcast. The model and cookbook author, 39, shares her personal journey with the medication, which she began taking after the loss of her son, Jack, who passed away at 20 weeks of gestation.

Teigen reflects on the profound impact of the medication, not only on her physical hunger but also on her emotional well-being, revealing the intricate psychological challenges that came with suppressing her appetite. She admits that the experience was far from straightforward, with the loss of her appetite feeling almost torturous, as she cherishes the sensation of hunger and the joy of craving and desiring food. Teigen confesses that food has always been a source of both comfort and struggle in her life, making the effects of Ozempic even more complex. She recognizes the stigma associated with weight-loss drugs and approaches the conversation with honesty, focusing on personal experience rather than judgment. \During her conversation with author Johann Hari, Teigen delves deeper into the emotional aspects of using Ozempic, acknowledging the shame, relief, and overall strangeness of losing her appetite. She highlights the complications and emotional weight of the experience, also finding humor in the situation. The mother of four, married to John Legend, shares her lifelong love for food and aversion to working out, mentioning her candy drawer and late-night sleep sandwiches. Teigen, whose friends are also using weight loss medication, credits Ozempic with freeing her from unhealthy food-related thoughts and restrictions, such as her previous avoidance of rice and carrots due to the Atkins diet. Prior to using Ozempic, Teigen discusses the weight gain and body changes she experienced during pregnancy, including gaining 70 pounds, followed by an additional 40 pounds after the loss of her son. She also recalls her early attempts at using Ozempic, predating its widespread popularity. She candidly discusses the struggles that came with the lack of hunger that made her feel the need to force-feed herself and the guilt of discussing a drug that had shortages during the time of use. Teigen has also opened up about the darker chapters of her relationship with food before using Ozempic. She confessed that while the medication dulled her appetite, the psychological impact of losing her hunger was far from easy, saying it's almost torturous to not feel hungry. \Teigen also reveals previously untold details regarding her past issues with eating. She remembers living in a Miami model apartment, where a pattern of overeating followed by sickness became normalized. Teigen's revelation about throwing up after eating large quantities of food, though not considered bulimia by her, sheds light on her struggle with food and the unhealthy coping mechanisms she developed. These statements underscore the complexity of her relationship with food and highlight her journey towards self-acceptance and healthier habits. The overall narrative reveals the emotional toll of using the medication, alongside the pressure and anxieties surrounding the public discussion of weight loss and body image. Teigen does not shy away from discussing the difficulties of public perception and the implications of her public persona, as she sells cookbooks and feared not being truthful with her fans





