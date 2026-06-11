Chrissy Teigen shares heartbreaking news of her father's death

Chrissy Teigen, a 40-year-old model, announced the death of her father, Ronald Leroy Teigen, on Wednesday. He passed away at 73, just days before his birthday on Friday.

Chrissy Teigen revealed in a somber announcement on Wednesday that her father, Ronald Leroy Teigen had died at 73, just days before his birthday on Friday.

The 40-year-old model shared her heartbreaking news in an Instagram post featuring a humorous video of her late father, who died just days shy of his 74th birthday on Friday.

'Yesterday I woke up with a daddy and went to bed without one,' she began her post. 'All the same things happened. Hurried shower. Picked up stuffing from the dog toys.

Answered some emails. Avoided some. Laughed with my friends and put on a pretty dress for a friend’s birthday. Took a video.

How cute is this dress!

'And then my dad just like . . . f***ing died,' Teigen wrote. Her father, who went by Ron, shared her with Vilailuck 'Pepper' Chaiudom, but the couple divorced in 2019. The two are pictured together in 2015





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Chrissy Teigen Father's Death Ronald Leroy Teigen Instagram Post Humorous Video Divorce Vilailuck 'Pepper' Chaiudom

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Child killer was stabbed 25 times in his cell and bled to death, jury toldChild killer was stabbed 25 times in his cell and bled to death, jury told

Read more »

Mum 'never got to say goodbye' after son stabbed in horrific group attackDenva Smith, 24, bled to death after being stabbed in the arm

Read more »

Prisoner's Cell Drawings Warned of Suicide Risk Before Death at StrangewaysA report reveals that staff at HMP Manchester failed to explore drawings by inmate Patryk Jalocha, including an image of a man hanging, just hours before he was found dead. An officer also falsified logs to claim checks were completed. Jalocha, 24, was on remand and worried about deportation. The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman identified deficiencies in suicide monitoring procedures and gross misconduct leading to dismissal.

Read more »

Netherlands Exude Confidence Ahead of World Cup Group F OpenerNetherlands captain Virgil van Dijk and head coach Ronald Koeman are projecting confidence ahead of their World Cup Group F opening fixture against Japan. Despite mounting anxiety among Dutch fans following poor friendly results, Van Dijk's trophyless club season, and Koeman's mixed record, the Oranje camp remain steadfast as they focus on their Kansas City preparations.

Read more »