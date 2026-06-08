Christian Eriksen Collapses Again During Denmark Friendly, Stable After Scare

Christian Eriksen collapsed in Denmark's friendly against Ukraine, five years after his Euro 2020 cardiac arrest. He was conscious and taken to hospital, with the match abandoned.

Numerous individuals and clubs quickly sent their best wishes to Eriksen. His current club, Wolfsburg, expressed their thoughts and stated they were in close contact with the Danish Football Association, hoping for a speedy recovery.

Manchester United, another of his former clubs, said everyone at the club was encouraged by Denmark's update and was sending strength and love to Christian and his family. Tottenham, where Eriksen also played, wished him a full and speedy recovery, adding that they were all with him. Ashley Young, a former teammate at Inter Milan, sent prayers and best wishes.

Ukraine's head coach, Andrea Maldera, did not take any questions during his post-match press conference, instead expressing support for Eriksen and his family, as well as the Danish team and fans, stating that it would not be right to talk about football at that moment. The incident has once again highlighted the risks athletes face and the importance of immediate medical response, but the positive outcome provided relief to the football community worldwide





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