Christian Man Loses Religious Discrimination Case Over Pride Flag Phobia

A Christian man who claimed a phobia of Pride flags and refused to work where LGBTQ+ imagery was present has lost his religious discrimination case against the Department for Work and Pensions.

Mark Jennings, a Christian man who sued the government after claiming a phobia of Pride flags, has lost his religious discrimination case at an employment tribunal in Ashford.

Jennings had accepted a job offer as a work coach at a Job Centre in Canterbury, part of the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), in June 2024. However, during the phone call confirming his appointment, he began making demands that the tribunal later described as unreasonable.

Specifically, he insisted that no one in the Canterbury office should promote the use of different pronouns, that no visible imagery of Pride or LGBTQ+ movements be displayed, and that no celebrations of those causes be permitted. When the DWP could not guarantee these accommodations, Jennings turned down the job and subsequently filed claims for indirect religious belief discrimination and failure to make reasonable adjustments, citing his autism and a history of gender dysphoria.

Jennings, a Roman Catholic and evangelical Christian, argued that his faith dictates that gender ideology is the work of the devil and that homosexuality and transgenderism are sins contrary to God's laws. He also stated that the rainbow, a symbol of God's promise to Noah, is co-opted by the LGBTQ+ community, which he finds offensive.

Additionally, he claimed that Pride iconography triggers his mental health conditions, particularly autism and childhood gender dysphoria, causing what he described as a phobia of Pride symbols leading to autistic shutdowns. He gave examples of such reactions when seeing Pride flags placed by the council near his home, on buses, in shops, and even rainbow laces on football boots on Match of the Day. He also mentioned being triggered by viewing a drag act.

Jennings suggested that the office could be divided into zones to protect him from such imagery, or that he could work from home during Pride Month. He also proposed that colleagues could be gently asked to remove Pride symbols, but the tribunal found this suggestion naive. The DWP responded that they could not accommodate his demands because they have a duty to allow employees to express support for Pride, and restricting that could lead to claims of sexual orientation discrimination.

They explained that their diversity schemes might include information about Pride on office notice boards, similar to Black History Month. The DWP left the job offer open for Jennings to reconsider, but he did not. Employment Judge Daniel Wright dismissed all claims, stating that the DWP's refusal to restrict Pride displays was a proportionate means of achieving a legitimate aim, namely avoiding discrimination against LGBTQ+ employees and promoting an inclusive workplace.

The judge noted that preventing or restricting employees from displaying support for Pride would leave the DWP open to claims of direct or indirect sexual orientation discrimination, harassment, and belief discrimination. Therefore, the indirect religious discrimination claim was dismissed. Addressing the request to work from home, the judge said that while remote working is more common post-COVID, it was not possible for this role, which requires face-to-face interaction with job seekers.

The tribunal also heard that Jennings had filed similar cases against other organizations, including Stagecoach and NatWest, indicating a pattern of such claims. Judge Wright added that Jennings was being somewhat naive to assume that all members of the Pride community would agree to remove their symbols for his disability. The decision underscores the balance between religious beliefs and equality laws in the workplace, affirming that employers cannot accommodate demands that would infringe on the rights of others.

The tribunal heard detailed testimony about Jennings' phobia, including how seeing Pride flags near his home caused autistic shutdowns. He claimed that his childhood gender dysphoria made the iconography particularly distressing. Despite his assertions, the DWP argued they had a legal obligation to foster an inclusive environment. The tribunal agreed, finding the DWP's actions justified and not discriminatory.

Judge Wright emphasized that the DWP made reasonable efforts by leaving the job offer open, but Jennings' demands were too broad and would negatively impact others. This case clarifies that religious beliefs do not entitle employees to impose restrictions on coworkers' lawful expressions of identity





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