Christian Pulisic's Glute Injury and Milan's Perilous Position in Serie A

AC Milan's 3-2 defeat to Atalanta was marred by the absence of their star player, Christian Pulisic, who was nursing a glute injury. The timing of his absence is crucial as Milan are battling for a Champions League spot and have two league matches left. Pulisic has been struggling with various ailments and has been out of form, contributing to Milan's precarious position.

Christian Pulisic missed AC Milan's 3-2 defeat to Atalanta due to a glute injury, though ESPN reported his absence was largely "precautionary.

" No timeline has been given for his return, but the timing is far from ideal: Milan have two league matches left and are clinging to fourth place, the final Champions League qualifying spot, on head-to-head over Roma. Pulisic has been out of form and struggling with various ailments since the end of 2025 and saw a promising start to the 2025-26 campaign largely fade as a result.

He has eight goals and three assists in 18 league appearances, 10 of which have come off the bench for the Rossoneri. Regardless of whether he plays in Milan's final two matches, this will be the least amount of starts he's had at the club as he previously started 32 games in the 2023-24 campaign, and 29 last season. Milan's defeat leaves them in a perilous spot.

They sit fourth on 67 points, level with Roma but ahead on the head-to-head tiebreaker. Como are also lurking just two points back, meaning Milan's margin for error is nearly gone with two league matches remaining. If the injury isn't serious, it shouldn't have any bearing on Pulisic's status for the World Cup. USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino will make his 26-man squad announcement in a glitzy event in New York City.

The U.S. will kick off their final set of World Cup preparations against Senegal in Charlotte, N.C. on May 31, and Germany in Chicago on June 6. The Americans' first World Cup match is against Paraguay on June 12





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