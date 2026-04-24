Christie Brinkley, 72, Stuns with Youthful Appearance at City Harvest Gala

Model Christie Brinkley, 72, sparked a social media frenzy with her remarkably youthful look at the 2026 City Harvest Gala in New York City. Fans praised her ageless beauty and discussed her approach to aging, which she describes as embracing natural changes and prioritizing a vibrant lifestyle.

Christie Brinkley , the iconic model, turned heads at the 2026 City Harvest Gala : Shaken, Not Stirred in New York City on Tuesday evening, appearing remarkably youthful at the age of 72.

Social media erupted with comments praising her seemingly ageless beauty, with many speculating about potential cosmetic procedures. Fans expressed astonishment at her appearance, questioning how she maintains a look reminiscent of her 50s while in her 70s, and showering her with compliments on her stunning face. Brinkley graced the red carpet in a sophisticated ensemble, featuring a form-fitting black gown, a long black leather trench coat, and a dazzling diamond necklace.

Her makeup was expertly applied, contouring her face and highlighting her cheekbones with plum lipstick, while her long blonde hair flowed in soft waves. The actress has previously discussed her approach to aging, revealing a preference for a natural look and a cautious approach to procedures like Botox. She emphasizes the importance of accepting wrinkles and maintaining a vibrant, lively appearance rather than striving for a 'preserved' or 'waxy' look.

She incorporates occasional Fraxel treatments to address sun damage, but prioritizes embracing the natural process of aging. In recent interviews, Brinkley has shared her philosophy on staying youthful, attributing it to a positive mindset, a curious spirit, and a commitment to living life to the fullest. She emphasizes the importance of gratitude, family, and laughter, and feels as energetic and vibrant as she did in her 30s.

Brinkley actively promotes a message of embracing age and finding joy in each day, inspiring others to prioritize well-being and a positive outlook. She continues to defy expectations, proving that age is truly just a number and that inner vitality is the key to lasting beauty. Her recent Instagram posts reflect this sentiment, celebrating her upcoming 70th birthday with enthusiasm and a determination to make it a spectacular year.

She also highlighted a ski accident she had, expressing gratitude for being alive and well





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