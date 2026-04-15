Christie Brinkley and Daughter Sailor Shine at Brunello Premiere

Christie Brinkley and her daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, attended the US premiere of Brunello: The Gracious Visionary in Manhattan, showcasing their impeccable style and the strong bond between them. The event celebrated fashion, film and the enduring legacy of the supermodel and her rising star daughter.

Christie Brinkley , the iconic supermodel, and her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook graced the US premiere of Brunello: The Gracious Visionary in Manhattan's Upper West Side on Tuesday, showcasing their timeless style and shared connection to the fashion world. Brinkley, looking effortlessly elegant at 72, donned a white Brunello Cucinelli pantsuit paired with a sheer collared top and matching pumps. Her signature flaxen waves were styled by Maria Pelo, while Jayden Ho Pham expertly applied makeup, contributing to her remarkably youthful appearance. Brinkley, who has graced over 500 magazine covers worldwide, exuded joy and interacted warmly with photographers at the Lincoln Center's David Koch Theatre. This event was not just a celebration of fashion and film, but also a display of the strong bond between mother and daughter.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook, following in her mother's footsteps, complemented her mother's elegant style with a chic black pinstripe Brunello Cucinelli skirt-suit worn over a black bra-top. She's demonstrated a confident embrace of her own path, carving a niche as a model in her own right. The pair’s appearance at the premiere underscored their collaborative professional endeavors, including their recent modeling campaign for London Jewelers' 100th anniversary. Sailor has learned from her mother the importance of professionalism and humility on set, reflecting the value Christie has put on being gracious and appreciative of everyone involved in a project. This dedication to acknowledging surroundings and building relationships has evidently shaped Sailor's approach to the industry, making her a much-liked personality.

Further highlighting the evening, Brinkley made sure to pose with the film's subject and designer, Brunello Cucinelli. The film, directed by Giuseppe Tornatore and self-financed by Cucinelli, chronicles his journey from humble beginnings to becoming the creative director of a global luxury brand. Brinkley also shared her excitement on social media, posting a cheerful Instagram story of the mother-daughter duo. Brinkley's passion for her lifestyle extends beyond the fashion industry, as exemplified by her Tower Hill Garden Collection on HSN. This collection, including items like a 4-in-1 shovel and solar light bird feeder, offers a glimpse into Brinkley's personal interests and entrepreneurial spirit. The event served not only as a showcase of style but also as a reminder of the enduring presence of Christie Brinkley in the fashion world, and the continued blossoming of her daughter, Sailor, in the industry. The premiere was a multi-faceted event, encompassing fashion, film, family, and the celebration of success and grace





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Christie Brinkley Sailor Brinkley-Cook Brunello Cucinelli Fashion Premiere

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