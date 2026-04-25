Christie Brinkley Shares Positive Update on Billy Joel's Health Battle

Christie Brinkley reveals her ex-husband Billy Joel is 'doing very well' as he continues to battle normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), a brain condition diagnosed last year. The pair maintain a close friendship and their daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, is actively supporting his recovery.

Christie Brinkley recently provided an encouraging update on the health of her former husband, Billy Joel , who is battling normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), a brain condition that led him to cancel his tour last May.

Brinkley shared that Joel is 'doing very well' in his recovery, speaking to Hello! magazine. The pair, married from 1985 to 1994 and parents to Alexa Ray Joel, have maintained a close friendship despite their divorce, with Joel often serenading Brinkley with his hit song 'Uptown Girl' during concerts. Their daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, also recently performed a tribute to her father at Carnegie Hall, showcasing his resilience and commitment to health.

She noted he is actively engaged in physical therapy and maintaining a healthy diet, losing weight in the process. Joel publicly revealed his diagnosis of NPH, which affects hearing, vision, and balance, nearly a year ago. He described the condition as something few people understand and emphasized he wasn't 'deathly ill,' but experiencing balance issues that felt like 'being on a boat all the time.

' Brinkley was unable to attend Alexa’s performance at Carnegie Hall due to being out of town, but expressed her excitement for her daughter and the wonderful nature of the event. The recent update follows speculation about Brinkley’s youthful appearance at the City Harvest 2026 Benefit Gala, where fans marveled at her seemingly ageless complexion. The condition, if left untreated, can lead to permanent damage, but can be managed with surgery if detected early.

In a recent HBO documentary, Billy Joel: And So It Goes, Joel reflected on his relationship with Brinkley, describing her as a muse who inspired many of his songs. He acknowledged the challenges of balancing his demanding career with family life, ultimately leading to the breakdown of their marriage. Despite the heartbreak, he fondly remembered their early romance as feeling like 'being a teenager all over again.

' Joel’s openness about his health struggles and his enduring connection with Brinkley highlight a story of resilience, friendship, and the complexities of love and life in the public eye. Alexa Ray Joel’s support and proactive approach to her father’s health further underscore the family’s strength and dedication to one another. The positive update from Brinkley offers reassurance to fans who have been concerned about the iconic singer’s wellbeing





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