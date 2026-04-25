Christie Brinkley Shares Positive Update on Billy Joel's Health

Christie Brinkley reveals her ex-husband Billy Joel is 'doing very well' in his battle with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), a brain condition diagnosed last year. The pair maintain a close friendship and their daughter Alexa Ray Joel is also supporting his recovery.

Christie Brinkley recently provided an encouraging update on the health of her former husband, Billy Joel , who is battling normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), a brain condition that led him to cancel his tour last May.

Brinkley shared that Joel is 'doing very well' in his recovery, speaking to Hello! magazine. The pair, who were married from 1985 to 1994 and share daughter Alexa Ray Joel, have maintained a close friendship despite their divorce, with Joel often serenading Brinkley with his hit song 'Uptown Girl' during concerts. This positive news follows a tribute concert held at Carnegie Hall in March, where Alexa Ray Joel performed her father’s song 'This Night' while he watched proudly.

Alexa has also noted her father’s dedication to his health, mentioning his regular physical therapy and weight loss through a new diet. Joel himself previously reassured fans, stating he was 'okay' despite his diagnosis, and described the condition as something 'very few people know about.

' His documentary, 'Billy Joel: And So It Goes,' offered a candid look at his life, including his relationship with Brinkley and the heartbreak of their separation. He reflected on their romance, describing Brinkley as a muse who inspired many of his songs, but also acknowledged the challenges of balancing his career with family life. Brinkley’s update comes amidst speculation about her own youthful appearance, with fans commenting on her seemingly ageless complexion at a recent gala.

The singer’s health journey has been closely followed by fans and peers alike. NPH, if left untreated, can cause permanent damage, but early intervention with surgery can improve outcomes. Joel’s proactive approach to treatment, combined with the support of his family and friends, appears to be contributing to his positive progress. The enduring bond between Joel and Brinkley, even after divorce, highlights a respectful and supportive co-parenting relationship and a lasting friendship built on shared history and mutual admiration.

Their daughter Alexa’s performance and dedication to her father’s wellbeing further demonstrate the strength of their family unit





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Christie Brinkley Shares Positive Update on Billy Joel's Health BattleChristie Brinkley reveals her ex-husband Billy Joel is 'doing very well' as he continues to battle normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), a brain condition diagnosed last year. The pair maintain a close friendship and their daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, is actively supporting his recovery.

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