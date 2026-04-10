Christina Aguilera Faces Backlash Over Wig in Hair Care Commercial

Singer Christina Aguilera is promoting Nexxus hair care products but has been accused of wearing a wig in the commercial. Fans have reacted on social media. Aguilera also hints at new music.

Christina Aguilera , the renowned singer and actress, has recently found herself at the center of attention, not for her musical endeavors, but for a hair care commercial. The artist, known for her powerful vocals and iconic image, is currently the face of Nexxus , a well-known hair care brand that offers a range of products including protein-infused shampoos, conditioners, and styling treatments.

The commercial in question promotes Nexxus's new 'liquid crystallizer' leave-in treatment, a product designed to provide moisture and protection for the hair. However, the advertisement has sparked a lively debate among fans and online commentators, who have accused Aguilera of wearing a wig throughout the commercial. The core of the discussion revolves around the appearance of Aguilera's hair in the ad. Many viewers have observed that her hair appears to be a long, platinum blonde wig, leading to widespread comments and reactions on social media platforms. Some fans have expressed amusement, pointing out the irony of promoting a hair care product while seemingly wearing an artificial hairpiece. Others have been more critical, with some comments ranging from lighthearted observations to more direct critiques of the advertisement's authenticity. The differing opinions reflect a broader trend of increased scrutiny towards the beauty industry and the portrayal of perfection in advertising campaigns.\Despite the prevailing skepticism regarding the authenticity of her hair in the Nexxus commercial, a number of fans have come forward to defend Aguilera. They argue that the use of wigs or hair extensions is commonplace in the context of professional advertising campaigns. These supporters emphasize that the primary goal of the advertisement is to showcase the product and create an appealing visual experience. Furthermore, they highlight that the use of hairpieces allows for greater flexibility in achieving the desired hairstyle and aesthetic for the campaign. This viewpoint suggests that the controversy surrounding Aguilera's hair may be an overreaction, as it is a standard practice in the industry. In an interview with WWD, Aguilera discussed her partnership with Nexxus and shared her experience with their products. She explained that she has been using the brand's products to protect her hair while touring. Traveling extensively, especially on airplanes and in different environments with varying air qualities, can lead to dryness and damage. She emphasized her need for products that provide moisture and lasting effects throughout her busy days. She also highlighted the importance of a leave-in treatment as an essential part of her hair care routine. The singer stated that she enjoys the ability to leave a product in her hair after using shampoo and conditioner, providing a residual effect to maintain her hair's health and appearance throughout the day. This is a critical factor for her in maintaining her hair health.\Beyond the hair care commercial, Aguilera has also teased her plans for new music. In a recent interview with Elle magazine, she hinted at exciting projects in the pipeline, assuring fans that new music is on the way. While remaining tight-lipped about specific details, she expressed her enthusiasm for the creative process, emphasizing that she is collaborating with exceptional individuals and finding the experience incredibly inspiring. Aguilera's most recent album was 2022's Spanish-language project, 'Aguilera'. Her last English-language pop album was 2018's 'Liberation,' which reached number six on the Billboard 200 chart. In December, Aguilera also performed in Paris to commemorate the 25th anniversary of her Christmas album, 'My Kind of Christmas.' The concert, titled 'Christina Aguilera: Christmas in Paris,' was broadcast as a television special and subsequently released as a live album. This performance underscored her enduring connection with fans and her diverse musical repertoire. The anticipation surrounding her new music projects highlights the lasting impact of her career and her dedication to continuing to evolve and create in the music industry. The artist showcased her blonde hair at the premiere of Burlesque: The Musical in July, 2025. It's clear that Aguilera remains a prominent figure in the entertainment world, and her fans eagerly await her next creative endeavors





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