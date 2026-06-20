Christina Aguilera's Dazzling Display at Obama Presidential Center Opening

Christina Aguilera put on a dazzling display at the opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago on Thursday, but some fans were stunned by the star's strikingly different visage. The pop icon, 45, gave a show-stopping performance as she belted out her rendition of Louis Armstrong's What A Wonderful World, which was chosen by Obama himself. Aguilera's blonde locks were styled in their signature waves as she took to the stage, but some social media users immediately noted that her face may have been altered with the help of heavy makeup or some surgical tweaks.

Christina Aguilera put on a dazzling display at the opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago on Thursday, but some fans were stunned by the star's strikingly different visage.

The pop icon, 45, gave a show-stopping performance as she belted out her rendition of Louis Armstrong's What A Wonderful World, which was chosen by Obama himself. Aguilera's blonde locks were styled in their signature waves as she took to the stage, but some social media users immediately noted that her face may have been altered with the help of heavy makeup or some surgical tweaks.

Christina Aguilera was just one of the many stars who took to the stage at the event, with some of Obama's other favorite performers also belting out songs. Bono, John Legend, Marc Anthony, Eddie Vedder, Bruce Springsteen and Stevie Wonder were all in attendance, while Jennifer Hudson sang the national anthem. Legend sang Someday We'll All Be Free and was joined by the rapper Common and Uniting Voices Chicago for their Academy Award-winning song Glory.

Bono, who said he was there representing the Irish, joined with The Edge in singing the U2 song City of Blinding Lights. The Roots served as the house band. And Springsteen belted out Land of Hopes and Dreams before turning to the Obamas and saying, 'I love you.

' Wonder sang All I Do and Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours) as the Obamas smiled, danced in their seats and sang along. Wonder then brought other performers back on stage to close with a rousing rendition of Higher Ground. Other celebrities at the event included Oprah Winfrey, comedians David Letterman, Conan O'Brien and Stephen Colbert, actor Tom Hanks and tennis legend Billie Jean King.

Former President Obama and former first lady Michelle and their daughters shared the stage with former presidents Joe Biden, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton along with former first ladies Jill Biden, Laura Bush and Hillary Rodham Clinton. But the 45-year-old also looked remarkably different with her hair worn in soft waves around her face Fans noticed as they took to X to write, 'Is that an X-tina imposter or the real deal?

' while another said, ' The voice is hers, but the face is not' Another felt she looked a bit like her co-star Cher from the 2010 film Burlesque. Seen in 2023 Former Vice President Kamala Harris was also in attendance.

'I hope this center will serve as an affirmation of just how special, how precious our democracy truly is and remind us what we can achieve when we embrace our shared responsibilities as citizens,' Obama told the crowd. President Donald Trump was conspicuous both in his physical absence and by not being mentioned by any of the speakers or performers. Trump called the $850 million center a 'total disaster' in a social media post in February.

Obama voiced his support for character, honesty, integrity, kindness, compassion and sense of duty, praising both Democrats and Republicans, including those he defeated.

'Every president here today, as different as we are, has tried our best to uphold values that John McCain and Mitt Romney believed in no less than I did,' Obama said. 'It is our greatest inheritance.

' Marc Anthony, who used to be wed to Jennifer Lopez, wore a dark suit for his performance Mr and Mrs Biden could be seen watching the crooner sing Bruce Springsteen (L) and Eddie Vedder were accompanied by The Roots (L-R) Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Common and Stevie Wonder Bono (L) and The Edge of U2 Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King said hello to California Governor Gavin Newsom Reflecting on his arrival in Chicago in 1985 as an untested political organizer, Obama said he could not have built the center anywhere else.

He met his future wife Michelle nearby, their wedding reception was within walking distance, his children were born in the neighborhood and he launched his first candidacy not far away.

'It's an expression of thanks, an acknowledgment that so much of what I hold most dear I owe to the people of this city and the people of the surrounding neighborhoods,' Obama said. Michelle spoke directly to her husband when she stepped up to the podium.

'Eight years in the crucible and not once did you melt in the heat. Not once did you let it harden you.

'Instead, you used it to reveal your truest essence,' she said. 'Your stubborn optimism and unflinching courage, your commitment to the values that have always guided you, these are the qualities that have made you the leader you are today,' Michelle continued. Former Vice President Kamala Harris was also in attendance.

'I hope this center will serve as an affirmation of just how special, how precious our democracy truly is and remind us what we can achieve when we embrace our shared responsibilities as citizens,' Obama told the crowd. President Donald Trump was conspicuous both in his physical absence and by not being mentioned by any of the speakers or performers. Trump called the $850 million center a 'total disaster' in a social media post in February.

Obama voiced his support for character, honesty, integrity, kindness, compassion and sense of duty, praising both Democrats and Republicans, including those he defeated.

'Every president here today, as different as we are, has tried our best to uphold values that John McCain and Mitt Romney believed in no less than I did,' Obama said. 'It is our greatest inheritance.





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Christina Aguilera Obama Presidential Center Chicago Louis Armstrong What A Wonderful World Bono John Legend Marc Anthony Eddie Vedder Bruce Springsteen Stevie Wonder

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