Christina Applegate's Co-Star David Faustino Gives Update on Her Battle with Multiple Sclerosis

Christina Applegate's co-star David Faustino has given an update on her battle with Multiple Sclerosis, saying that she is still strong and using her humor to cope with her condition.

Christina Applegate 's Married... With Children co-star David Faustino has given an update on how the actress is doing amid her battle with Multiple Sclerosis . The actress told Faustino, who played Bud Bundy on the popular sitcom, that it's extremely difficult to manage MS, the lifelong autoimmune condition, which she was diagnosed with in 2021.

MS can cause issues including muscle weakness, vision changes and numbness. David Faustino, 52, has been a support for Christina Applegate, who is largely confined to her bedroom because of her MS. He has kept in touch with Applegate since Married... With Children wrapped in 1997 after 10 years, even more so since her MS diagnosis in 2021. Faustino has visited Applegate regularly and they have also kept in touch through texting and phone calls.

Christina Applegate's last major red carpet appearance was at the 29th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards in February 2023. The actress has been open about her struggles with MS, including a recent hospitalization in March 2025, where she was admitted for unimaginable pain. In an interview, Applegate explained that she has been in the hospital upwards of 30 times since her diagnosis, with symptoms including throwing up, diarrhea, and pain that is unimaginable.

Despite her struggles, Applegate remains strong and has been using her humor to cope with her condition. Her co-star David Faustino has been a source of support for her, and the two have been keeping in touch regularly. Applegate has also been using her platform to raise awareness about MS and its effects on people's lives. In a statement, Applegate wrote, 'Thank you for the outpouring of love and well wishes.

Health issues are a constant for me, but I'm a strong chick, and I'm getting stronger and better every day. I'm taking a moment to focus on my health, but I'll be back with more to say soon enough.

' Christina Applegate's fans have been showing their support for her on social media, with many sending her well wishes and messages of encouragement





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Christina Applegate David Faustino Multiple Sclerosis Health Issues Support

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