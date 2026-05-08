Christina Downer, Sister of SNL Writer, Disappears, Leads Double Life as Adult Actress and Exotic Dancer

Two weeks before Christmas, Christina Fowlie Downer, the sister of an award-winning Saturday Night Live writer, posted a picture of herself dressed in a tight red top in her Los Angeles apartment, pouting coyly at the camera. She wrote, 'Living at peace. If you wanna send me a Christmas treat, I'll be waiting. Happy holidays everyone.' However, Christina had been struggling with her mental health in recent years and had a tumultuous relationship with a face-tattooed R&B singer. Her brother Jimmy Fowlie claims that investigators informed him last week that she was 'no longer alive.' The case has been moved from the Missing Person's Unit to the Homicide Detectives, but Fowlie disputes the claim that his sister had been declared dead. The LAPD source said, 'The case has not been classified as a homicide, and the circumstance of her missing is suspicious.' The Daily Mail has learned that Christina had an on-and-off relationship with a local LA R&B singer named Delorean Bijon Brandon. In his videos, Brandon paints himself as a ladies' man with songs like 'Panty line' and 'Pay Me.' Christina's ex-husband, Ryan Downer, called authorities when he didn't hear from her for weeks. When cops did a welfare check at her apartment, the place was clean and tidy with nothing out of the ordinary. The dog seemed healthy, and the police didn't believe there was any evidence of a rush or forcible removal. Family, friends, and volunteers posted fliers all over LA to find her. Christina and Jimmy were 'extremely close,' said one family member.

Two weeks before Christmas, Christina Fowlie Downer, the sister of an award-winning Saturday Night Live writer, posted a picture of herself dressed in a tight red top in her Los Angeles apartment, pouting coyly at the camera.

She wrote, 'Living at peace. If you wanna send me a Christmas treat, I'll be waiting. Happy holidays everyone.

' She also added her Cash App and Venmo handles in her Instagram bio. Her playful message seemed 'off' to friends and family who had not heard from her for weeks before the December 14 social media post. Her brother, SNL staff writer Jimmy Fowlie, grew particularly concerned when he sent a birthday message to her for her 38th birthday on November 5 but received no reply.

Her social media is filled with selfies, videos of her dancing, vacations with friends, and beaming pictures with her successful brother. However, Christina Downer, who led a double life as an adult actress and exotic dancer, had been struggling with her mental health in recent years. She also had a tumultuous relationship with a face-tattooed R&B singer and filed a restraining order against his ex-girlfriend.

Her brother Jimmy Fowlie claims that investigators informed him last week that she was 'no longer alive.

' The case has been moved from the Missing Person's Unit to the Homicide Detectives, but Fowlie disputes the claim that his sister had been declared dead. The LAPD source said, 'The case has not been classified as a homicide, and the circumstance of her missing is suspicious.

' The Daily Mail has learned that Christina had an on-and-off relationship with a local LA R&B singer named Delorean Bijon Brandon. In his videos, Brandon paints himself as a ladies' man with songs like 'Panty line' and 'Pay Me.

' Christina's ex-husband, Ryan Downer, called authorities when he didn't hear from her for weeks. When cops did a welfare check at her apartment, the place was clean and tidy with nothing out of the ordinary. The dog seemed healthy, and the police didn't believe there was any evidence of a rush or forcible removal. Family, friends, and volunteers posted fliers all over LA to find her. Christina and Jimmy were 'extremely close,' said one family member





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Christina Downer Sister Of SNL Writer Adult Actress Exotic Dancer Mental Health Tumultuous Relationship R&B Singer Restraining Order Missing Person Homicide Detectives Los Angeles Police Department Cash App Venmo Instagram Dancing Vacations With Friends Beaming Pictures With Brother Mini Pinscher Woburn Massachusetts Modeling Los Angeles R&B Singer Delorean Bijon Brandon Panty Line Pay Me

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