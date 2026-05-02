Christine McGuiness and Nicola Adams Spark Romance Rumors at DIVA Awards

Former Housewives of Cheshire star Christine McGuiness and Olympic boxing legend Nicola Adams are reportedly growing close after being spotted together at The DIVA Awards 2026. Both women, who have recently ended long-term relationships, appear to be exploring a new romance. Meanwhile, Si King discusses his post-Hairy Bikers career, Labour faces peerage scrutiny, Nicky Hilton dominates London’s social scene, and Claudia Winkleman jokes about her fringe.

Christine McGuiness, the former Housewives of Cheshire star, has recently made headlines after declaring herself a 'five-star lesbian' in search of a wife. At 38, the model and TV personality, who was married to Paddy McGuinness for 11 years before their split in 2022, appears to have caught the attention of Olympic boxing legend Nicola Adams .

The pair were spotted together at The DIVA Awards 2026, an event celebrating the achievements of LGBTQIA women and non-binary individuals, held at the Leonardo Royal Hotel in London. Eyewitnesses noted their close bond, describing them as 'inseparable' and suggesting a budding romance. Both women have followed each other on Instagram, though Nicola’s representative declined to comment on the relationship.

Adams, 43, previously ended her seven-year relationship with model Ella Baig, with whom she shares a son, Taylor Nate, born via IVF in 2022. The couple attempted to salvage their relationship through therapy, but Nicola admitted that Ella’s career as an OnlyFans model, which involved explicit content, strained their partnership. Despite this, Nicola praised Ella’s confidence and independence. Friends of Adams believe she and Christine could be a good match, as both are navigating life post-divorce and share parenting responsibilities.

However, their living situations differ—Nicola recently listed her four-bedroom home for £950,000, while Christine remains in her £2.5 million Cheshire mansion with Paddy, where they co-parent their twins, Leo and Penelope, 11, and Felicity, 8. Christine has emphasized that their co-parenting arrangement works well, despite their separation.

Meanwhile, in other entertainment news, Si King, of The Hairy Bikers fame, has shared his struggles in securing new solo TV projects following the death of his co-host, Dave Myers, in 2024. Speaking at the Fortnum & Mason Drink Awards 2026, King acknowledged the challenges of the current TV market but expressed hope that some of his projects would eventually air. In political news, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer faces scrutiny over his recent peerage nominations.

Reports suggest that No 10 is tightening the vetting process for new peers, requiring more detailed consent forms to avoid controversies like those involving Lord Doyle and Lord Docherty, both of whom have had their Labour whips suspended. Docherty, in particular, faced allegations of misusing hotel rooms booked for work purposes for personal encounters, though he denied bringing his former employer into disrepute. The House of Lords Appointments Commission has stated that consent forms are regularly reviewed.

Elsewhere, Nicky Hilton, the 42-year-old socialite and heiress, is making waves in London’s high society. After attending high-profile events like the Devil Wears Prada 2 red carpet and stylist Olivia Buckingham’s baby shower, she will be the guest of honor at an Alice + Olivia party in Mayfair next month, celebrating her new jewelry collection with Theo Grace.

Finally, Claudia Winkleman has humorously admitted that her iconic fringe is causing practical issues, joking that it obstructs her view of the autocue during her TV appearances





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Christine Mcguiness Nicola Adams DIVA Awards LGBTQIA Celebrity Romance

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