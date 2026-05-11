Christine McGuinness and DJ Roxxxan's hot and heavy embrace sparks romance rumors

The model, 38, split from ex-husband Paddy in 2022 and was seen packing on the PDA with DJ Roxxxan, sparking romance rumors.

Christine McGuinness was pictured sharing a steamy kiss with DJ Roxxxan in her Land Rover Defender in London on Saturday. The model, 38, who split from ex-husband Paddy in 2022, was said to be dating Olympic gold medallist Nicola Adams , 43, last month however she appeared preoccupied as she got hot and heavy with Roxxxan.

Rumours of her blossoming romance with Nicola emerged after they attended The DIVA Awards in April - a celebration of the achievements of LGBTQIA women and non-binary people. An onlooker said the pair's connection was undeniable, telling the Daily Mail's Eden Confidential: 'They were inseparable and looked like they were a couple.

' Christine McGuinness was pictured sharing a steamy kiss with DJ Roxxxan in her Land Rover Defender in London on Saturday Despite this, Christine was seen packing on the PDA with Roxxxan this weekend





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LGBT+ News Christine Mcguinness DV Roxxxan Nicola Adams Land Rover Defender PDA UK News LGBTQ+ News

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