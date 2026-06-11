Christine McGuinness dazzles at Rainbow Honours and opens up about her search for a female partner

TV star Christine McGuinness turned heads at the Rainbow Honours in a glittering gold mini dress and used the high‑profile event to discuss her recent breakup, her desire to find a wife, and her approach to balancing motherhood with a vibrant social life in London.

Television presenter Christine McGuinness turned heads on Thursday night when she arrived at the Rainbow Honours ceremony at the London Hilton. The 38‑year‑old stunned the crowd in a plunging, sequined gold mini dress, pairing it with silver strappy heels, a matching handbag and cascading curls that highlighted her confident, party‑ready look.

The event, which honours individuals and organisations that champion LGBTQIA+ equality, saw McGuinness share the stage with fellow celebrities Denise Welch, Sinitta, Vanessa Feltz and Tom Read Wilson. While she was the focal point of the evening, the host also used the platform to promote the broader mission of the Rainbow Honours - recognising the work of 'Rainbow Heroes, Sheroes and Queeroes' who, through activism and community outreach, drive forward inclusion and acceptance for queer people across the United Kingdom.

Beyond the glitter and glamour, McGuinness used the occasion to discuss her personal journey since her 2022 separation from ex‑husband Paddy McGuinness. In a recent appearance on the LGBTQ+ podcast It Started With A Kiss, she described herself as a "five‑star lesbian" and spoke candidly about her desire to find a female partner with whom she could share a celebratory commitment, rather than a conventional legal marriage.

She explained that she enjoys maintaining a "double life" - balancing the responsibilities of motherhood to twins Leo and Penelope, aged 12, and nine‑year‑old Felicity, with a vibrant social and professional existence in London. McGuinness said she prefers to keep her romantic relationships distinct from her family life, noting that any prospective partner must understand that her children and home remain a priority. During the interview, McGuinness also opened up about her evolving approach to intimacy.

She recounted a recent encounter with a woman she described as a "masc stud" type, emphasizing that, after periods of celibacy and various relationship dynamics, she is now open to exploring connections without the pressure of immediate commitment. The presenter also addressed rumours linking her to former boxer Nicola Adams and drag performer Dk Roxxxan, reaffirming that she is focused on her own path and not on her ex‑husband's romantic pursuits.

Her remarks, combined with her striking appearance, made her one of the most talked‑about figures at the Rainbow Honours, underscoring both her public persona and her willingness to speak openly about sexuality, identity and the complexities of modern relationships





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