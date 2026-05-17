Christine McGuinness: No intentions of settling down, exploring romantic connections

Feisty Christine McGuinness, the mother of three, has no plans to settle down and is instead exploring romantic connections. She has been snapped with a female DJ and has grown close to an Olympic boxing champion. Christine has expressed her openness to dating and finding romance after her divorce.

SHE’S been snapped snogging a female DJ in her Land Rover and has grown close to an Olympic boxing champion, but we can reveal feisty Christine McGuinness has no intentions of settling down.

A source insisted that Christine is very much single and does not want to be judged for exploring romantic connections – even if it means The insider tells us: ‘Christine is in a stage of her life where she wants to explore things without feeling guilty.

‘She’s come out of a long and complicated relationship and being fully committed to someone else is not at the top of her agenda. ’ But by no means should she be made to feel that she’s in the wrong for exploring connections – even if it’s at the same time. ’ The mum-of-three is now focused on her personal growth as she explores her sexuality ‘without being judged.

’ Our source says: ‘Christine’s never hidden the fact that she’s openly dating again and is keen to find romance after her split.

‘She is enjoying the attention and after a very stressful divorce, she doesn’t want any drama, she just wants to have fun and not be committed to one person. And it’s no wonder that Christine is fighting off the attention, as the source told us that a string of women are lining up to date her.

Everyone she meets automatically loves her, so it’s no surprise that she’s getting plenty of attention as a single woman – it’s not her fault that she’s an attractive woman and has plenty to offer. ’ But just a few episodes in, Christine made the decision to quit the show after becoming ‘too overwhelmed’ with the experience.

But an insider has said that Christine is in a much better head space now and would be open to giving Celebs Go Dating another go.

‘Christine’s insisted she’s single and would even be up for going on Celebs Go Dating again,’ they tell us. ‘She had major regrets when she quit the show last time but felt it was the right decision at the time. ‘She loves love and maybe one day she will be ready to settle down again but at the moment she’s very much open to exploring connections and doesn’t want to be judged for it.

’ Christine recently admitted she would ‘love to have a wife one day. ’ ‘I’ve been there, done it, spent an absolute fortune and probably aged about ten years throughout it all.

‘This one date, well, it wasn’t a date, it was when I did the whole hotel thing and not the whole date thing. ‘Because I didn’t want to ever just meet someone and it just be sex, but then kind of did find myself in a place in life where I was like, ‘Do you know what? I actually do just want to do that.

’ ‘She was very, very beautiful, like that perfect, pretty, handsome, like masc stud type woman, really gorgeous, dark skin, like she had everything. ’ ‘So I’m like, love that, love a Gold Star Lesbian. Advertisement Credit: Instagra





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