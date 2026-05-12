Christine McGuinness on DJ Roxxxan: 'I’m Just Having Fun, Looking for a Wife'

Christine McGuinness, the ex-wife of Paddy McGuinness, has broken her silence on her relationship with DJ Roxxxan. She declared 'I’m just having fun' while being linked to the DJ in 2024. Christine has been openly dating women since her divorce and has spoken about her desire for a 'wife' one day. Her divorce from Paddy caused a 'toxic' battle over their Cheshire property.

Christine McGuinness has spoken out on her relationship with DJ Roxxxan, declaring 'I’m just having fun' after being linked to the DJ in 2024 after they jetted off to Spain together.

The model has exclusively dated women since her divorce from Paddy McGuinness in 2022, while still living in their Cheshire family home. Christine mentioned her desire for a 'wife' one day and expressed the importance of positive reactions to her declaration on a podcast. Despite its 'toxic' battle over their property, her divorce caused a surprise





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