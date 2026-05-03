Christine McGuinness Sparks Romance Rumors with Olympic Boxer Nicola Adams

Former wife of Paddy McGuinness, Christine McGuinness, is reportedly growing close to Olympic boxing star Nicola Adams after being seen together at an awards show and sharing matching social media posts. McGuinness recently discussed her sexuality on a podcast, identifying as a 'five-star lesbian'.

Christine McGuinness, recently separated from her husband Paddy McGuinness, appears to be developing a close relationship with Olympic boxing star Nicola Adams . The pair were observed looking inseparable at The DIVA Awards 2026 in London, an event celebrating LGBTQIA+ achievements.

Both women subsequently shared matching singing videos on their Instagram stories on Saturday, fueling speculation about their blossoming romance. McGuinness playfully acknowledged the attention, joking that at least five people would assume the posts were directed at them.

This potential romance follows McGuinness’s candid discussion about her sexuality on the LGBTQ+ podcast ‘It Started With A Kiss’, where she playfully identified as a ‘five-star lesbian’ and openly discussed her experiences with both men and women, including her interest in ‘Japanese bondage’. She expressed a desire for a future wife, envisioning a celebratory ‘blessing’ of love rather than a traditional legal marriage.

McGuinness also detailed her preference for maintaining a degree of separation between her family life and romantic relationships, enjoying a ‘double life’ that allows her freedom and flexibility. She admitted this approach has presented challenges in past relationships, as partners have questioned the long-term prospects and integration with her family. She has been clear with partners that she does not want any more children, a point she emphasizes given that many women she dates desire to have children.

McGuinness and Adams have begun following each other on Instagram, further indicating a growing connection. While a representative for Adams declined to comment on the matter, McGuinness has been actively sharing behind-the-scenes clips from her podcast appearance, expressing her enjoyment of the experience and acknowledging her tendency to ‘wildly overshare’. She described the podcast as a ‘real good time’ and expressed her openness to repeating the experience.

The situation highlights a shift in McGuinness’s life following her separation, as she explores new relationships and openly discusses her identity and desires. The public interest in her personal life remains high, as evidenced by her playful acknowledgement of the speculation surrounding her Instagram posts and her willingness to engage with conversations about her sexuality





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