Christine McGuinness Spends Bank Holiday with Twins and tweaks Dating Life

The 38-year-old model and mother of three has been open about her childrens diagnoses with autism and her love life amid recent split reports from various tabloids

Christine McGuinness has recently shared a sexy Instagram video in which she frolicked in a paddling pool filled with multicoloured balls to enjoy the Bank Holiday.

The 38-year-old model, who shares twins Leo and Penelope, 13, and daughter Felicity, 10, with her ex Paddy McGuinness, has been open about her children\u2019s diagnoses with autism. In a caption, she notes that she is spending time with her kids and invites users to have a good bank holiday. Christine also discussed her dating life, stating she is single and open to dating, having previously sought a wife.

She previously dated Olympian Nicola Adams, but the source of information is unclear





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Christine Mcguinness Banking Holiday Twins Leo And Penelope Daughter Felicity Autism Diagnoses Paddy Mcguinness Social Media Dating Life

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