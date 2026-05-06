Christine McGuinness Stuns at London Event Amid Rumors of Romance with Nicola Adams

Christine McGuinness turned heads at a Skin & Tan event in London, flaunting her figure in a daring pink corset and black miniskirt. The appearance comes amid speculation about her rumored relationship with Olympic gold medalist Nicola Adams, who hinted at a romance on social media. Christine has been open about her dating life since her divorce, revealing she has exclusively dated women since 2022.

Christine McGuinness made a striking appearance at a Skin & Tan event in London on Tuesday night, showcasing her stunning figure in a bold pink corset that accentuated her cleavage.

The 38-year-old TV personality paired the plunging top with a tiny black miniskirt adorned with studded cutouts, revealing glimpses of her long legs. She completed her glamorous look with sparkly pink stilettos, a full face of makeup, and a bronzed glow. The event was attended by several celebrities, including Ashley James, who channeled a mermaid vibe in a strapless corset, and Helen Flanagan, who turned heads in a skintight black bodysuit.

Lydia Bright and her family also made an appearance, coordinating in all-white outfits. Meanwhile, speculation continues to swirl about Christine's rumored romance with Olympic gold medalist Nicola Adams. The pair were seen together at The DIVA Awards 2026 last month, where they appeared inseparable, sparking rumors of a budding relationship. Nicola further fueled the speculation by sharing an Instagram video hinting at her feelings for someone, though neither has officially confirmed the relationship.

Christine has been open about her dating life since her divorce from Paddy McGuinness in 2022, revealing that she has exclusively dated women since then. She previously dated both men and women as a teenager and prefers not to label her sexuality, describing herself as a free spirit. Her journey has been one of self-discovery, especially after her divorce and the diagnosis of autism for herself and her three children.

Christine's appearance at the event comes at a time when she is embracing a new chapter in her life, both personally and professionally. She has been vocal about her experiences with autism and her evolving identity, inspiring many with her honesty and resilience. The Skin & Tan event provided a platform for her to shine, both in her fashion choices and her growing confidence in her personal life





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