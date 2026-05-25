Christine McGuinness: The TV Personality Celebrates Loving Herself after Recent Romance Rumours

Christine McGuinness, 38, flaunted her jaw-dropping figure in a thong bikini as she relaxed on a beach over the Bank Holiday. The model recently broke her silence on her dating life after being seen with DJ Roxxxan and Olympic gold medallist Nicola Adams. She spoke about embracing her single life and wants to focus on her own happiness, stating she hasn’t felt ready to date before. She said she’s looking forward to seeing where things go with her latest fling, but has no plans.

Christine McGuinness flaunted her jaw-dropping figure as she slipped into a thong bikini during a sun-soaked beach day on Sunday. The model, 38, posed for a sizzling Instagram video as she worked on her tan at the beach over the Bank Holiday.

Christine looked sensational in the barely-there black two-piece which boasted a skimpy triangle top and matching thong bottoms. Keeping cool by styling her blonde tresses in two neat French braids, the TV personality relaxed on a towel on the stony beach. She wrote: I could be... But when I’ve got a rare day to myself with no plans... it looks like this!

The post comes days after Christine embraced loving herself and said she loves her own company despite recently sending the romance rumour mill into overdrive. Christine McGuinness flaunted her jaw-dropping figure as she slipped into a thong bikini during a sun-soaked beach day on Sunday The model, 38, posed for a sizzling Instagram video as she worked on her tan at the beach over the Bank Holiday The model, who split from ex-husband Paddy in 2022, was said to be dating Olympic gold medallist Nicola Adams, 43, last month.

However, days later she was seen locking lips with DJ Roxxxan. However, in an update to Instagram earlier this week, she hailed her love of spending time by herself as she danced in the woods. Christine wrote: I don’t understand how people get bored alone.. Me, Myself and I always have the best time!

Miming to a song, she showed off her energetic moves while enjoying a walk through the trees. This week, Christine teased a romantic night away at a London hotel, days after being spotted kissing Roxxxan. On Tuesday she shared a carousel of images to Instagram from her stay at One Hundred Shoreditch, including a cheeky hotel sign which read: Please do not disturb.

And while the blonde beauty didn’t confirm if she had company on her trip, she certainly appeared to be enjoying the single life as she shared a selection of sexy snaps. Among the images, Christine put on a busty display in a skintight baby pink dress while laying on the floor. Another saw the stunner snapping a selfie in the bathroom while wearing a low-cut pink top and matching underwear.

Captioning her post, she penned: Romanticising the madness because somebody has to. Christine looked sensational in the barely-there black two-piece which boasted a skimpy triangle top and matching thong bottoms Keeping cool by styling her blonde tresses in two neat French braids, the TV personality relaxed on a towel on the stony beach She wrote: I could be... But when I’ve got a rare day to myself with no plans... it looks like this!

The model was seen locking lips with DJ Roxxxan Christine broke her silence on DJ Roxxxan after they were seen kissing in her Land Rover Defender. Speaking to the Daily Mail, the ex-wife of presenter Paddy McGuinness said: It's all been a bit of a whirlwind and admitted: Someone might have caught my eye. Christine said: I’m single. It’s exciting.

I’m enjoying life. The past couple of weeks have been a bit of a whirlwind. I’m struggling to keep up with my own life. Someone might have caught my eye.

I just want to see how it goes. I want to do what feels natural to me. I haven’t got anything planned. I’m happy and I’m excited.

She added: Dating is supposed to be fun. I feel ready to date and I haven’t felt ready before. There are still things I want to work out before I have a relationship. Christine previously said on LGBTQ+ podcast, It Started With A Kiss, that she was a ‘five-star lesbian’ and was looking for a wife.

Speaking on the BAFTA red carpet, she told the Daily Mail: ‘I didn’t expect to keep getting messages saying, “Thank you for talking about it, it’s given me the motivation and inspired me to date women. ” It’s lovely. It has helped me feel more comfortable in my own skin. It feels like it’s the right time.

I thought saying it once would make me feel comfortable being myself, but it didn’t. There was still something holding me back. I'm not sure what that was





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Christine Mcguinness Beach Day Thong Bikini Single Life DJ Roxxxan Nicola Adams Dating

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