Christine Taylor Opens Up About Her Years-Long Separation from Ben Stiller

Christine Taylor has spoken about her years-long separation from husband Ben Stiller and what finally led them to give their marriage another chance. The Brady Bunch Movie actress, 54, left no stone unturned during a recent interview on the McBride Rewind podcast, admitting that phase of her marriage to the Zoolander star was 'challenging.'

Christine Taylor has opened up about her years-long separation from husband Ben Stiller and what finally led them to give their marriage another chance. The Brady Bunch Movie actress, 54, left no stone unturned during a recent interview on the McBride Rewind podcast, admitting that phase of her marriage to the Zoolander star was 'challenging.

' 'I think at that moment in time for us we weren't on the same page with a lot of things,' Taylor told host Josh McBride. 'I can talk about it now... but in the moment, I mean, it was very difficult to come to that decision. 'It was not light.

It was not without a heavy heart and feeling really, even, dejected at the time of like this is not how I imagined it was going to be and we should have been able to work it out.

' The couple - who snubbed a Knicks game to attend the Met Gala last month - wed in 2000 and had two children, Ella, 24, and Quinlin, 20. They announced their separation in 2017.

Christine Taylor spoke about her years-long separation from husband Ben Stiller and what finally led them to give their marriage another chance on the McBride Rewind podcast 'I think at that moment in time for us we weren't on the same page with a lot of things,' Taylor told host Josh McBride about the couple's decision to separate in 2017; Stiller and Taylor pictured at the Met Gala on May 4 'Through it all, we were always in contact. We were co-parenting together.

We were spending time together as a family,' Taylor said. The 'silver lining' of the pandemic acted as a forced pause, allowing them to re-evaluate their relationship.

'If there's a silver lining for us during Covid, that was the little gift,' Taylor explained. 'We all kind of bubbled up together with our kids. Our daughter was graduating high school at the time, our son was graduating eighth grade. We all were in the house together and we had nothing but time.

'So Ben and I spent a lot of time just working on us with a therapist and we'd log into Zoom and we'd do our therapy sessions and really found the way back,' she said, adding: 'I think it's something people don't love to talk about because it feels like a failure. ' She went on: 'By the way, if the right answer for us was that it didn't work, but we were able to figure that out very clearly and focused, then that's great too.

'Life moves at such a rapid pace that we don't often take the time to just pause and say





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