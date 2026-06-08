Christopher Bell Injured in Severe Crash at Michigan; Chase Elliott Takes Responsibility

A violent crash on Lap 147 of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway left Christopher Bell with wrist and ankle injuries after a impact with the wall and a subsequent collision with Chase Elliott, who publicly apologized and admitted fault.

Christopher Bell was evaluated and released from the infield care center at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday following a severe crash on Lap 147 of the NASCAR Cup Series race.

The incident unfolded when Chase Elliott lost traction underneath Bell, causing both cars to slam hard into the wall. Bell's initial impact was so forceful that it crushed a SAFER Barrier, requiring extensive repairs. Elliott then struck Bell again on the driver's side, compounding the severity of the collision. Both drivers were taken to the infield care center for evaluation.

After being released, Elliott addressed the media, expressing remorse and taking full responsibility for the accident. Bell, however, left the facility without speaking to reporters. Team owner Joe Gibbs provided an update during a post-race press conference, confirming that Bell sustained injuries to his wrist and ankle.

"I think it's just we're going to continue tonight," Gibbs said regarding further evaluation. "When he gets home, we're going to make sure that he gets everything that he needs to get there, whatever it might be, and then we'll just have to kind of wait. " Elliott was visibly shaken and offered a heartfelt apology to Bell and his team. "I feel okay," Elliott said.

"I just really, really hate that happened, first and foremost. I want to apologize to Bell and the whole 20 team. That was my fault. I ran on the bottom, got loose, thought I was going to spin, and I had kind of committed to spinning out and just hoping I could spin, basically.

And as soon as I started to commit to spinning out, it hooked a right, and unfortunately, he was out there. So it was definitely a big one. I knew that he kind of took the brunt of it, I felt like, in that, so yeah, I definitely just hate it. Hate that it happened.

Hate that it happened to anybody, but certainly -- he races me with a lot of respect, and it was nothing intentional. I just stepped over the line and over-corrected.

" After the crash, Bell exited his car under his own power and was approached on track by Elliott. The two had a brief conversation and a side-hug, with Elliott again apologizing.

"I mean, it was a huge hit," Elliott remarked. "Huge hit for him. Pretty big hit for me, too. So I just knew that when it happened.

And when you're watching the wall come that quick, it's going to be large. I knew he'd already hit the wall hard, too, before I hit him. So those things happen fast, but I saw it happen. I knew it was big, so I just wanted to make sure he was alright and just tell him 'I'm so sorry,' because that was not at all my intention for that to happen.

" The incident cast a shadow over the remainder of the race, highlighting the inherent dangers of motorsport even with modern safety advances. Both drivers are expected to undergo further medical assessment in the coming days.





Motorsport / 🏆 11. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NASCAR Christopher Bell Chase Elliott Michigan International Speedway Crash Injury SAFER Barrier Joe Gibbs Racing

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NASCAR Cup Michigan starting lineup: Denny Hamlin snags pole, but will start from rearThis is Hamlin's 50th career NASCAR Cup Series pole, denying home hero Carson Hocevar in the final seconds of qualifying

Read more »

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's Epic Summer BlockbusterThe Odyssey, directed by Christopher Nolan, is an epic tale of war, love, and loss, based on Homer's ancient Greek poem. The film follows the King of Ithaca, Odysseus, on his harrowing 10-year journey home after the Trojan War. With a star-studded cast and practical effects, The Odyssey is set to be a summer blockbuster.

Read more »

NASCAR halts Michigan race to repair wall after vicious Elliott, Bell crashBoth Chase Elliott and Christopher Bell are okay after the massive hit

Read more »

Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott Shine at Tony Awards Debut as Expectant CoupleActors Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott made their first red carpet appearance together at the 79th Annual Tony Awards, showcasing Plaza's baby bump and Abbott's stylish tuxedo. The couple, expecting their first child, share a history of collaboration in film and theater, with Abbott nominated for his role in Death of a Salesman.

Read more »