Christopher Briney's Watch Game: From Classic IWCs to the Viral Omega Constellation

Actor Christopher Briney's impeccable watch choices extend beyond trendy endorsements. His love for horology is evident in his varied, stylish selections, and his vintage Omega Constellation has gained him a legion of fans.

Few actors develop a fascination with watches from a young age; for most, it's after brand endorsements start rolling in. However, Christopher Briney is an exception. A glance through his archives reveals his consistent affection for timepieces, adorning his wrist for nearly every occasion, whether it be a red carpet premiere, a sophisticated cocktail party, or even before his breakthrough role as Conrad in the beloved series *This Summer I Turned Pretty*.

Briney possesses a knack for stylish timepiece pairings. He effortlessly manages elegant dress watches with tailored suits, sporty chronographs for a smart casual ensemble, and a touch of vibrancy with a red-toned dial to accentuate a monochromatic outfit. His discerning eye for detail extends to harmonizing the watch case metal with his accompanying jewelry. And this watch aficionado extends his passion beyond the ordinary. His role in *This Summer I Turned Pretty*, a teen romance revolving around a love triangle starring Belly (Lola Tung), Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), and Conrad, embodies his understated cool. Conrad, portrayed by Briney, embodies the enigmatic black cat archetype, a far cry from Casalegno's affable golden retriever persona. By season three, Briney's ensemble reflects this duality, favoring plaid, knitwear, shirting, and denim. Completing these looks is his signature timepiece, a vintage Omega Constellation with a leather strap, a watch aptly dubbed the 'slutty little watch' by fans. It's not flashy or brash; instead, it exudes a discreet cool-guy vibe, discerning and stylish. This subtle yet captivating watch choice, fueled by Briney's on-screen portrayal, has ignited the internet's fervor, further solidifying his status as a style icon





EsquireUK / 🏆 52. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Celebrity Style Watches Christopher Briney Watches Omega Constellation IWC Portugiesier TAG Heuer Carrera Celebrity Style Fashion Horology

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans go wild as a feature film is announced at glamorous Paris event to celebrate the season three finaleTrailer for the Third and Final Season of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' series. Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, and Sean Kaufman return for the series finale.

Read more »

Glasgow family forced to leave home after 'foul-smelling' water pours into kitchenChristopher Gould, his partner Steph, and three children were forced to leave their Drumchappel property on Friday, September 5, after a leak from above destroyed appliances.

Read more »

How to watch today's Newcastle United vs Barcelona Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start timeHow to watch the Champions League match between Newcastle United and Barcelona.

Read more »

Maura Higgins, Perrie Edwards and Chloe Burrows lead thrilled celebrity reactions to The Summer I Turned Pretty film as they call it 'the best news of 2025' and cheer 'IT'S NOT OVER!'Trailer for the Third and Final Season of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' series. Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, and Sean Kaufman return for the series finale.

Read more »

Will Christopher Briney return as Conrad for The Summer I Turned Pretty movie?The Summer I Turned Pretty will be back for a movie

Read more »

What is Hidden Harbour? Chris Briney's new romance role unveiledThe Summer I Turned Pretty star Chris Briney has announced his new romance project, now streaming on Quinn

Read more »