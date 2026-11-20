Ice skating legend Christopher Dean and partner Karen Barber have secretly wed in Gretna Green after fifteen years together, following the end of their previous marriages.

Ice skater Christopher Dean has secretly wed his partner Karen Barber. The couple tied the knot in Gretna Green in March. This union follows a fifteen-year relationship that began while both were still married to other people. Dean, who is sixty-eight years old, is now a married man. Barber, who is sixty-five years old, shares this new chapter with him.

Private Wedding and Recent Romance History

The ceremony was a distinctly low-key affair. Details remained private until recent reports confirmed the event. Dean was seen wearing a wedding band when he received his knighthood in June. This visible symbol marked the official nature of their union. Sources close to the couple described them as being over the moon. They have publicly referred to themselves as Mr and Mrs since the wedding.

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The romance between Dean and Barber blossomed when they served as judges on ITV's Dancing On Ice. The timing created an awkward dynamic at the time. Karen's husband, Stephen Pickavance, was also working on the show. Both parties were ending their previous marriages during this period. Their friendship evolved into a romantic partnership during this transition.

Dean's Past Relationships and Marriages

Christopher Dean is now entering his third marriage. His first marriage occurred in nineteen ninety-one. He wed French-Canadian skater Isabelle Duchesnay. The couple split two years later. Duchesnay stated that Dean prioritized his professional partnership with Jayne Torvill over their relationship.

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Dean subsequently married American skater Jill Trenary. They shared a long marriage and produced two sons together. Trenary blamed Dean's obsession with work for their breakup in twenty ten. Despite the separation, they remain on good terms. Dean was photographed kissing Barber the following year. This image confirmed their romantic involvement to the public.

Karen Barber's Professional Background and Friendship

Karen Barber has a deep history in the ice skating world. She has been best friends with Dean's former dance partner for many years. Jayne Torvill, who is sixty-nine years old, calls Barber the sister she never had. Barber also skated professionally with Nicky Slater starting in nineteen seventy-seven.

Barber noted that they worked extremely hard during their skating years. They trained late at night and early in the morning. Despite their efforts, they often finished second to Torvill and Dean. Barber came second in the British Championships six times. Torvill and Dean won those same competitions.

Recent Television Appearances and Future Plans

The newlyweds have recently returned to the United Kingdom. They participated in the show I'm A Celebrity… The Wild Frontier. The program was filmed in Canada. The series is scheduled to air early next year.

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The spin-off show is fronted by Ant and Dec. Celebrities compete in pairs during the series. Other participants include Rio and Kate Ferdinand. Boybanders Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy are also taking part. Dean continues to be a prominent figure in British sports history. His partnership with Torvill remains one of the most popular moments in British sport.