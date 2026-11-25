Christopher Hoopes accepted a plea deal for negligent homicide in the death of his wife Colleen Hoopes in Tempe. The sentencing hearing is set for December 16, 2022.

Christopher Hoopes reached a significant legal milestone on November 17, 2022, by entering a plea agreement with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office that resolved the case surrounding the fatal shooting of his wife, Colleen Hoopes. The 41-year-old Tempe resident agreed to plead guilty to a reduced charge of negligent homicide, stepping away from the original second-degree murder accusation filed against him in May 2022. This legal development marks a pivotal conclusion to a case that captivated local attention due to the disturbing body camera footage captured by responding officers during the initial investigation in Maricopa County.

Legal Resolution and Sentencing Details

Under the terms of the plea deal formalized in the Superior Court of the State of Arizona, Christopher Hoopes faces a mandatory minimum sentence of four years and a maximum potential incarceration period of eight years. The agreement was accepted by prosecutors on November 17, 2022, after extensive negotiations between defense counsel and the Maricopa County Attorney's Office led by Rachel Mitchell. This resolution allows the court to bypass a full trial, though the final judgment remains pending judicial approval before the defendant is officially sentenced. The specific charges and penalties are documented in official court filings that outline the precise legal mechanisms used to settle the case.

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Incident Timeline and Police Footage Analysis

The sequence of events that led to this legal outcome began in the early hours of the morning on May 2022, when Christopher Hoopes called 911 at 3:00 am reporting that he had woken up startled. According to police reports, he retrieved a firearm from his nightstand and discharged it twice into the bedroom where his wife was sleeping. The arrest occurred shortly thereafter, and subsequent body camera recordings provided a graphic account of the aftermath, showing a blood-covered Hoopes emerging barefoot from the residence. During the arrest, officers questioned his mental state while he pleaded with authorities to save Colleen, explicitly asking if she was still alive and requesting to speak with his parents.

Defense Strategy and Evidentiary Challenges

A central pillar of the defense strategy relied heavily on establishing that Christopher Hoopes genuinely believed he was defending himself against an intruder rather than targeting his spouse. Attorneys representing the defendant presented evidence that Hoopes had been prescribed montelukast, a medication commonly used for asthma and allergies, which is known to carry hallucinations as a potential side effect. This medical argument was juxtaposed against surveillance footage reviewed by investigators, which indicated that the two shots were fired just two seconds apart and directed specifically toward Colleen's side of the bed. Legal experts noted that while the body camera footage documented his immediate actions and words, it could not definitively prove his internal mental state at the exact moment the weapon was discharged.

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Victim Profile and Family Impact

Colleen Hoopes was a professional ballet dancer associated with Ballet Arizona who received extensive training at the Draper Center for Dance Education in New York before her death. She was transported to a local hospital following the incident but was pronounced dead at 4:10 am, ending a life dedicated to the performing arts. The shooting has had a profound and lasting impact on her family, with her sister Michaela Buckley publicly stating that no prison sentence could restore the wholeness of family holidays like Thanksgiving. Buckley also confirmed that she has had no contact with Christopher Hoopes since the tragedy, highlighting the deep emotional rift caused by the fatal incident.

Controversial Background and Future Proceedings

During the criminal proceedings, additional context regarding the couple's relationship dynamics emerged through witness testimonies that complicates the narrative of a sudden accidental shooting. A dancer who knew Colleen testified to a judge about an incident in 2021 where Christopher Hoopes allegedly slapped her during an argument, suggesting a history of controlling behavior within the marriage. Furthermore, individuals close to the couple had previously noted that Hoopes exhibited controlling tendencies, information that prosecutors argued provided necessary context for the events of May 2022. Despite the plea agreement, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Welty has warned that the court retains the authority to reject the negotiated sentence.

The final resolution of this case will occur at a sentencing hearing scheduled for December 16, 2022, at 9:30 am. The court will determine whether the proposed sentence falls within acceptable legal bounds given the severity of the negligence and the circumstances surrounding Colleen Hoopes's death. This upcoming proceeding serves as the final step in a legal process that has now spanned from the initial shooting to a plea agreement, leaving the ultimate judicial decision in the hands of Judge Welty.