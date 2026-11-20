Christopher Hoopes accepted a plea deal for negligent homicide in the 2022 shooting death of his wife, ballet dancer Colleen Hoopes, reducing his potential prison time significantly.

Christopher Hoopes has reached a plea agreement in the fatal shooting of his wife, Colleen Hoopes, significantly reducing his potential prison sentence more than four years after the incident. The 41-year-old defendant originally faced second-degree murder charges for the May 2022 killing but will now plead guilty to negligent homicide. This lesser charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of four years and a maximum of eight years in prison, according to court documents filed in the Superior Court of the State of Arizona.

The Core Plea Details and Legal Terms

The agreement was finalized between Christopher Hoopes and the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, securing a more lenient outcome than the initial murder indictment. As part of the negotiated settlement, Hoopes must complete a domestic violence treatment program before his sentencing is finalized. Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell confirmed that the prosecutors accepted the deal after reviewing additional information that emerged during the extended investigation. The family of the victim was fully informed of these new facts and officially approved the plea offer.

Also read Christopher Dean Marries Karen Barber in Secret Ceremony

Incident Background and Immediate Aftermath

The tragedy occurred in the middle of the night when Christopher Hoopes opened fire inside their home, striking his 25-year-old wife, Colleen Hoopes. She was a professional ballet dancer with Ballet Arizona and had trained at the Draper Center for Dance Education in New York. Following the shooting, Christopher frantically called police at approximately 3:00 am, reporting that he had accidentally shot his wife. Audio from the call reveals him crying and pleading with dispatchers to send paramedics quickly, while stating he was startled upon waking.

Investigation Findings and Defense Arguments

During the criminal proceedings, investigators uncovered concerning text messages between the couple and spoke to a dancer who alleged Christopher slapped Colleen during an argument in 2021. The defense team argued in February that Christopher had been prescribed montelukast, a medication for asthma and allergies known to cause hallucinations as a side effect. Christopher told 911 operators that he thought his wife was an intruder, describing the experience as feeling like a dream. Despite these claims, Colleen was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead at 4:10 am on May 24, 2022.

Advertisement

Family Reaction and Career Legacy

Michaela Buckley, Colleen Hoopes' sister, stated she has not spoken with Christopher since the shooting and emphasized the profound loss felt by the family. She described her sister as a bright light who loved dance and aspired to be a ballerina since she was two years old. Colleen performed with Ballet Arizona from 2017 until her death, starring in productions such as Swan Lake, The Nutcracker, and Cinderella. The Draper Center released a statement calling her a gifted, passionate, and dedicated artist, while her family focuses on her impact on students and colleagues.

Upcoming Sentencing and Judicial Oversight

Christopher Hoopes is scheduled to appear for sentencing on December 16 at 9:30 am. Judge Joseph Welty of the Maricopa County Superior Court warned that the court retains the authority to reject the plea agreement during the hearing. While the deal reduces the statutory range of punishment, the final decision rests with the judge. The Daily Mail has contacted Christopher Hoopes' legal team for further comment regarding the upcoming proceedings.