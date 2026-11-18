British drug lord Christopher Kelsey arrested in Pattaya, Thailand, after fleeing UK in 2022. Police seize 670g cocaine during raid as extradition proceedings begin.

British national Christopher Kelsey, a thirty-year-old fugitive originally from Wirral, Merseyside, has been apprehended by Thai authorities in Pattaya, Thailand. The arrest concludes a three-year manhunt initiated by Cheshire Police after Kelsey fled the United Kingdom to evade justice for serious drug supply allegations.

Arrest Details and Drug Seizure

Video footage captured by Thailand's Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) depicts Kelsey being escorted out of his apartment building by four uniformed officers on Thursday, November 12. The raid occurred at a fifth-floor unit in a condominium block located in the Nong Prue area of the Bang Lamung District in Chon Buri Province. During the police entry, Kelsey and his girlfriend, identified as twenty-five-year-old Thai national Kingkarn, threw a bag of narcotics from the balcony in a failed attempt to destroy evidence.

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Investigators successfully recovered approximately 670 grams of powdered and crystalline cocaine from the scene. Law enforcement officials estimated the seized substances to be worth over 2,000,000 baht, which is equivalent to roughly £45,000. Kelsey was also taken into custody specifically for his involvement in the illegal possession and attempted disposal of this substantial quantity of controlled substances within Thai jurisdiction.

Cheshire Police Investigation and Interpol Support

Christopher Kelsey had been a person of interest to Cheshire Police since December 2023, stemming from a comprehensive investigation into the supply of cocaine, MDMA, and ketamine within the Chester area. Prior to this recent escalation, the force had also sought information regarding Kelsey in 2022 concerning allegations of assault and criminal damage, prompting his initial departure from the UK.

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Officers from the Chester Proactive CID conducted extensive international enquiries to locate the suspect. This coordinated effort received critical support from both the National Crime Agency and Interpol, which facilitated the tracing of Kelsey to his specific address in Pattaya. The collaboration between UK domestic units and international bodies was instrumental in pinpointing the fugitive's whereabouts after years of hiding.

Legal Proceedings and Extradition Pathway

On Thursday, November 12, an extradition warrant was executed by Thai police, resulting in the formal arrest of Christopher Kelsey. Following the initial detention and the questioning of the suspect inside his apartment and later at a Thai police station, authorities launched formal extradition procedures to return him to the United Kingdom. The process aims to ensure Kelsey faces charges related to the serious drug supply offenses alleged in Chester.

Official Statements and Future Steps

Police officials emphasized the gravity of the operation, noting that Kelsey is now awaiting legal determination regarding his repatriation. A spokesperson for the Central Investigation Bureau confirmed that the arrest was part of a broader crime suppression effort targeting transnational criminal networks. The Thai government is currently processing the legal requirements necessary to transfer the British national back to British custody.

Detective Reactions and Justice Assurance

Detective Inspector Rupert Morrey of Chester Proactive CID stated that the arrest has been a long time coming and expressed extreme satisfaction with the outcome. He highlighted the determination of the team to pursue Kelsey and hope the case serves as a stark warning to individuals attempting to evade law enforcement internationally. Morrey affirmed that no matter how far a suspect runs or how much time passes, justice will eventually catch up with them.