Christopher Maloney Shares Results of Eye Bag Surgery After Filler Removal

Former 'The X Factor' contestant Christopher Maloney showcases his eye bag surgery results after having filler underneath his eyes removed.

Christopher Maloney looked unrecognisable as he showcased the results of his eye bag surgery after having his loose skin removed after years of filler. The X Factor alum, 48, had filler underneath his eyes removed in the UK before he jetted out to Poland to have eye bag surgery at Europe Surgery .

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Europe Surgery shared a video of Chris explaining his surgery to fans after he was left with a swollen face and bloody stitches an hour after the surgery. The star told fans: 'The filler, I had lots of loose skin, so beware, do not get filler underneath your eyes because you'll end up here - mind you, that may be better because if you do, then you'll end up here.

'But pain-free, fantastic, only took an hour, and I look about 12. ' Fans were shocked by Chris' new appearance in the post's comments section, as one penned: 'I remember him from the X factor, kind of!? (sic)'; The X Factor's Christopher Maloney looked unrecognisable as he showcased the results of his eye bag surgery on Instagram on Friday after years of filler.

The X Factor alum, 48, had filler underneath his eyes removed in the UK before he jetted out to Poland to have eye bag surgery at Europe Surgery.

'Omg !! You look great already so leave face alone (sic)', 'Knock it on the head now please', Europe Surgery rushed to his defence in the comments, saying: 'Guys this is what people look like 1 hour after eye surgery. You have to wait a week for the results.

' A supporter of the Celebrity Big Brother 2016 housemates agreed: 'Be kind. If you can't be kind, why say anything he's a lovely person.

' Chris, who found fame on The X Factor in 2012, has had 20 tweaks in the last seven years, including seven nose jobs, eight hair transplants, his teeth done and three eye operations





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Eye Bag Surgery Christopher Maloney Filler Removal Europe Surgery Former 'The X Factor' Contestant Christopher M Eye Bag Surgery Christopher Maloney Filler Removal Europe Surgery

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Max Verstappen to Start Nurburgring 24 Hours Debut from 4th, Detailed Qualifying Results RevealedDetails of Max Verstappen's Nurburgring 24 Hours debut, including his starting position and co-driver Daniel Juncadella's qualifying performance. Qualifying results for Lamborghini, Audi, and Ferrari are also provided.

Read more »

Elon Musk Accuses Christopher Nolan of ‘Casting for Awards’ in The OdysseyThe Tesla chief has accused director Christopher Nolan of casting Lupita Nyong'o and transgender actor Elliot Page in The Odyssey because 'he wants the awards.' Musk also expressed his disagreement on a user's claim that casting Nyong'o as Helen of Troy would be an insult to Homer, the novel's author.

Read more »

Eurovision 2026 final viewers blast 'messy' change to jury results revealIt was another tense Eurovision Final for those watching at home

Read more »

Eurovision 2026 results, scores and points leaderboard in full as Bulgaria winsIt was a spectacular night in Vienna, Austria, as the 70th edition of the world's biggest music event took place

Read more »