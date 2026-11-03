Christopher McKeever Admits Stalking Journalist Cathy Newman

Christopher McKeever, 76, pleaded guilty to stalking Sky News anchor Cathy Newman after sending explicit letters and underwear. He faces sentencing on 25 January 2027.

Christopher McKeever, a 76-year-old pensioner from Colchester, has formally admitted to stalking prominent journalist Cathy Newman. The defendant appeared before the Colchester Magistrates Court to enter a guilty plea regarding a two-year campaign of unwanted contact involving explicit letters and gifts.

Stalking Details and Evidence

Christopher McKeever, 76, confessed to a single charge of stalking without fear, alarm or distress in Essex. The court heard that McKeever pursued a course of conduct against Cathy Newman, 52, which included sending unwanted letters containing lewd language. In addition to the written communications, McKeever sent gifts to the journalist, specifically a multi-pack of white briefs and flowers.

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The harassment spanned a period beginning on 3rd July 2024 and concluding on 12th April 2026. Despite repeated warnings issued by Cathy Newman's then-employer, ITN, McKeever continued to send mail and gifts. The employer, which produces Channel 4 News, instructed McKeever to cease contact via a cease and desist letter sent on 8th April 2025.

Prosecutor Natalie Roberts detailed that ITN's legal team sent a second letter calling for McKeever to stop on 6th November 2025. The prosecution argued that Christopher McKeever knew or ought to have known that his actions amounted to the harassment of Cathy Newman. The exact wording of the letters was not read out in court, but the nature of the content was described as explicit sexual remarks.

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Legal History and Court Proceedings

Representing himself at the hearing, Christopher McKeever accepted the evidence presented by the prosecution. Ms Newman was not present in court for his guilty plea. During the short proceeding, McKeever appeared to fidget and displayed signs of anger at times. He stood towards the conclusion of the hearing to ask if the matter was concluded and requested that the sentencing date be recorded.

Natalie Roberts informed the court that Christopher McKeever has two prior convictions for similar offences from January 2014 and January 2016. The current charge carries a maximum penalty of a 51-week jail term and an unlimited fine. Following the plea, McKeever declined to comment to the press outside the courthouse.

Bail Conditions and Victim Impact

The Magistrates Court imposed strict bail conditions on Christopher McKeever, banning him from contacting Cathy Newman in any form whatsoever. The case was adjourned to allow for the preparation of a pre-sentence report. Additionally, the court has scheduled time for Cathy Newman to prepare a victim impact statement, which will be considered during sentencing.

McKeever was informed that he must return to Colchester Magistrates Court on 25 January 2027 for sentencing. The judge emphasized the seriousness of the breach of privacy and the disregard for the cease and desist instructions. McKeever's behavior constituted a direct violation of the boundaries set by both the victim and her former employer.

Context of Prior Harassment

Cathy Newman has faced previous instances of harassment in her professional life. In 2014, a man was ordered to stay 50 metres away from her and the ITN building after allegedly sending her 100,000 tweets and attempting to kiss her. This incident highlights a history of targeting individuals within the news industry.

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Further incidents occurred in 2018 when Cathy Newman was bombarded with death threats and misogynistic abuse following an interview with psychologist Jordan Peterson on Channel 4 News. These prior events underscore the persistent nature of threats faced by high-profile journalists covering sensitive political topics.

Cathy Newman Professional Career

Cathy Newman left Channel 4 News after two decades earlier this year. She transitioned to Sky News, where she now hosts a nightly politics show. She also presents a weekly program on Times Radio, maintaining a significant presence in broadcast journalism.

Her professional standing remains high despite the harassment. Last year, Cathy Newman was named Journalist of the Year at the Royal Television Society Journalism Awards. This recognition followed her coverage of the Church of England abuse scandal, which led to the historic resignation of Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

The court proceedings highlight the legal consequences of stalking behavior, particularly when directed at public figures. Christopher McKeever's admission confirms the allegations, and the upcoming sentencing in January 2027 will determine the final penalty for his actions. The case serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by journalists in the digital age.