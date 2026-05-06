Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Trailer Mocked for American Accents and Modern Dialogue

The first trailer for Christopher Nolan's Greek epic The Odyssey has been widely criticized for its use of American accents and modern dialogue, sparking debate among fans. The $250 million blockbuster stars Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, and Tom Holland, and is set to be Nolan's most ambitious film yet, shot entirely on 70mm IMAX cameras.

Christopher Nolan 's highly anticipated Greek epic The Odyssey has sparked widespread debate and mockery following the release of its first trailer. The $250 million blockbuster, set to hit theaters in July, stars Matt Damon as the titular hero Odysseus, alongside Anne Hathaway as his devoted queen Penelope and Tom Holland as their son Telemachus.

The film, an adaptation of Homer's ancient epic, follows Odysseus on his perilous journey home after the Trojan War, facing numerous trials and tribulations along the way. However, fans have taken to social media to criticize the film's modern dialogue and the use of American accents by the cast, which they argue is historically inaccurate. Many viewers were particularly struck by the casual language used, such as Odysseus yelling 'Let's go!

' during a battle scene and Telemachus referring to his father as 'Dad. ' Comments on social media included 'The usage of the word 'dad' in those times throw me. Would have expected 'father?

'' and 'The way characters talk feels very modern and very off-putting, in movies like this you expect seeing dialogue more elegant and poetic. ' Others joked about the accents, with one user writing, 'People complain about the armour being historically inaccurate. But at least they nailed Odysseus' Boston accent.

' Despite the backlash, the trailer also showcased the film's impressive visuals and star-studded cast, including Zendaya as Athena, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, and Elliot Page. The Odyssey is set to be Nolan's most ambitious project to date, shot entirely on 70mm IMAX cameras and featuring a massive budget. The film promises to explore Odysseus's journey in depth, including his encounters with mythological creatures and his struggle to reunite with his family.

The trailer hints at a growing rivalry between Telemachus and Antinous, played by Robert Pattinson, who attempts to pursue Penelope in Odysseus's absence. The film also touches on the emotional toll of Odysseus's long absence, with Penelope tearfully declaring her 'world is gone' in one scene. While the modern dialogue and accents have drawn criticism, the film's grand scale and visual spectacle have also generated excitement among fans.

The Odyssey is poised to be a major event in cinema, with Nolan's signature style and the star power of its cast promising a unique take on the classic tale





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