Christopher Nolan Subjected to Criticism for The Odyssey Cast Controversy

Film director Christopher Nolan has been criticized for the casting of The Odyssey, set to be released in July, for its 'bizarre' decisions and being accused of fuelling 'brutal repression'. The film is a retelling of Homer's epic the Odyssey, based on a £250 million budget and shot on IMAX 70mm cameras.

He is one of the industry's most celebrated directors, known for fronting films like Oppenheimer, The Dark Knight, Dunkirk and Interstellar . So it comes as a surprise that Christopher Nolan has been subjected to criticism for his latest project The Odyssey ahead of its July release.

The film is set to be an adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic the Odyssey, which sees the Greek King embark on a perilous journey home after the Trojan War in a bid to reunite with his beloved wife Penelope. Despite the film being in the trusted hands of the Oscar-winning director, fans haven't quite got to grips with the casting yet.

In what has been dubbed his 'most extreme project to date' alongside an incredibly starry cast - the pressure for Nolan to win over critics is like no other. Already known for his impressive art and high-budget fare, Nolan's latest film could prove to be his most ambitious yet, with the $250 million budget the most expensive of his career, his first to be shot entirely on IMAX 70mm cameras





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Christopher Nolan The Odyssey Bizarre Casting Fueling Repression Star-Studded Cast Greek Epic Peloponnesian War Interstellar

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lupita Nyong'o Responds to Criticism for Casting in The Odyssey and Elon Musk's Unflattering CommentsLupita Nyong'o, the star of 'Black Panther,' fired back at criticism for her casting as Helen of Troy and Elon Musk's unsolicited comments. She emphasized the importance of characterization and beyond looks over beauty, and defended her portrayal of the character as well as the casting choice of director Christopher Nolan.

Read more »

Life in paradise for 'Nigel Farage's Yorkshire-born cash machine'Christopher Harborne runs the resort as a 'philanthropic investment'

Read more »

Princess Beatrice's stepson to attend £60k/year school lined up for Prince GeorgeAccording to a new report, Christopher 'Wolfie' Mapelli Mozzi, the son of Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, is set to attend Eton College, the £60k per year school lined up for Prince George.

Read more »

'Bucket list band' Kraftwerk takes Manchester on an electronic odysseyKraftwerk have played two dates at Manchester O2 Apollo

Read more »