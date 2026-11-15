Christopher Trybus Arrested on Harassment Charges After Wife's Suicide Acquittal

Christopher Trybus was arrested in Swindon on November 6 on suspicion of harassing Tarryn Baird's mother. This follows his acquittal from manslaughter charges regarding his ex-wife's 2017 death.

Christopher Trybus was arrested by Wiltshire Police in Swindon on Friday, November 6, on suspicion of harassing Michelle Baird, the mother of his late ex-wife. The 44-year-old IT consultant was taken into custody at his residence and subsequently released on bail while investigations continue.

This development occurs more than six months after a jury at Winchester Crown Court acquitted Trybus of manslaughter, rape, and controlling and coercive behaviour. Those charges stemmed from the death of Tarryn Baird, who was found hanged in the couple's garage in 2017. A conviction would have set a legal precedent as the first criminal liability for suicide in Britain.

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Legal Timeline and Trial Verdict

The legal proceedings against Christopher Trybus spanned nearly a decade of investigations and one extensive trial. The jury deliberated for over 40 hours before delivering a not-guilty verdict in April. Trybus had been accused of driving Tarryn Baird, 34, to suicide through alleged abuse, but the court found insufficient evidence to prove criminal liability for her death.

During the trial, Tarryn Baird's mother, Michelle Baird, served as a key witness for the prosecution. She presented audio recordings that the prosecution alleged showed Trybus raping her daughter. The defence argued that the sounds on the tape were from consensual rough sex, a claim that contributed to the acquittal on rape charges.

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Allegations of Harassment Against Mother

Michelle Baird has reported that Christopher Trybus harassed her in the months following the trial. She claims that the abuse directed at her has continued since the court proceedings concluded. Her testimony during the trial included accounts of seeing bruises on Tarryn and hearing threats from her ex-husband.

Rishi Verma, the lawyer representing Christopher Trybus, confirmed the arrest to The Sun. He stated on behalf of his client that Mr. Trybus denies the allegation of harassment. He added that his client would not provide any further comment at this stage regarding the new police enquiry.

Impact on Victim's Family and Community

Tarryn Baird had made contact with Swindon Women's Aid 177 times in the 14 months prior to her death. She also reported her husband to the police on multiple occasions. Her death on November 28, 2017, occurred just hours after she sought help from mental health services and visited her local police station.

Christopher Trybus has since remarried to Beata Trybus, 39, who supported him throughout the trial. He previously expressed relief at the verdict, thanking his legal team and family. He emphasized the seriousness of domestic abuse issues while focusing on moving forward with his new life.